Seal Software Unveils Global Partnership with DocuSign, Announces $30 Million in Growth Capital from Toba

DocuSign and Seal Using Artificial Intelligence to Save Time and Money Discovering Agreements, Contracts and Other Legal Documents

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign Momentum 2018 -- Seal Software, the leading provider of content discovery and analytics solutions, today unveiled a global partnership with DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in support of DocuSign's broader System of Agreement strategy to automate and connect the entire process of how agreements are prepared, signed, enacted and managed. Concurrent with today's announcement, Seal Software also disclosed that it has secured a $30 million investment from Toba Capital, the company's principal existing investor, to support its next stage of growth.

DocuSign's cloud-based System of Agreement platform connects the leading e-signature technology, already used by more than 400,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users worldwide, to other aspects of the agreement process. As part of this, DocuSign will now distribute Seal Software technologies through its platform extensions program.

DocuSign Total Search (powered by Seal) is designed to drive 'human discovery': it will enable customers to centralize all of their digital agreements, organize them using metadata (structural data), and search inside them using natural language terms (unstructured data). DocuSign Intelligent Insights (powered by Seal) is designed to drive 'machine discovery': it will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically extract mission critical legal concepts like indemnification, warranty and most favored nation, among others. DocuSign Compliance Packs (powered by Seal) use the same artificial intelligence and machine learning to extract concepts derived from key regulations, including GDPR.

These integrated platform extensions from Seal, available later this year, bring powerful new capabilities to the 'manage' stage of modern Systems of Agreement. Customers can instantly and easily find agreements, regardless of their origin or storage location. They can then compare sections of similar agreements to identify inconsistent contracted terms, areas of exposure, and potential revenue leakage. And they can review auto-extracted terms and concepts to ensure compliance and minimize exposure to risk.

"Our partnership with DocuSign highlights the commitment, passion and innovation that has reaffirmed Seal's undisputed market-leader status," said Ulf Zetterberg, co-founder and CEO of Seal Software. "DocuSign's System of Agreement strategy transforms one of the foundational elements of business-the agreement process-and that aligns with our own vision for the extraction of insights from content using artificial intelligence. This partnership, coupled with our additional funding from Toba, confirms our commitment to a new era of intelligent content analytics (ICA) and expands our reach into the enterprise." Aragon Research, a technology-focused research and advisory firm, recently identified Seal Software as a key provider in the emerging ICA market, which is forecast to grow to more than $10 billion by 2025.

"Seal Software's intelligent content discovery and analysis capabilities are making the promise of AI real today," said Mark Register, SVP business development and channels at DocuSign. "We are excited to have Seal as a platform extension partner within our System of Agreement portfolio."

Seal Software is a gold sponsor at DocuSign Momentum 2018, DocuSign's annual customer conference from June 20-21 in San Francisco. To learn more about how Seal Software and DocuSign can help companies transform the digital enterprise, connect in person at the Manage Pod in the Dome at the DocuSign Momentum 2018 event, contact a Seal representative at docusign.request@seal-software.com, or visit https://www.seal-software.com/docusign for more information.

Toba Capital Extends Investment in Seal Software

Ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte in its most recent list of the Technology Fast 500, Seal Software is considered one of the most authoritative and innovative developers of AI technologies for the enterprise.

"We have believed in Seal's massive potential since we first invested in the company more than four years ago, and we are convinced now more than ever that Seal has the right ingredients in place to become a major enterprise software player," said Vinny Smith, founder of Toba Capital. "With a world-class executive team, blue-chip customers and industry leading partners like DocuSign, there is no doubt that Seal will continue its impressive growth trajectory."

With recent investments in services delivery and product development as well expansion at its worldwide headquarters in California's Silicon Valley, Seal Software has grown to more than 200 employees and is experiencing growth of more than 85 percent year-on-year.

"It is our customers that are fueling this growth and our innovation," said Zetterberg. "More use cases for content analytics are regularly emerging, keeping us in the vanguard of the machine learning and NLP market. Some of the largest Fortune 100 companies and many Global 2000 firms benefit every day from the Seal platform, and we are deeply humbled at the confidence shown by Toba Capital in our future."

About Seal Software

Seal Software is the leading provider of contract discovery, data extraction and analytics. With Seal's machine learning and NLP technologies, companies can find contracts of any file type across their networks, quickly understand what risks or opportunities are hidden in their contracts and place them in a centralized repository. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seal empowers enterprises around the world to maximize revenue opportunities, reduce costs, and mitigate risks associated with contractual documents, systems, and processes. For more information, visit Seal Software at seal-software.com.

Seal Software is a trademark or registered trademark of Seal Software, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN and all of its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

