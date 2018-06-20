The market spotlight will be on the UK tomorrow, as the Monetary Policy Committee announces its decision on rates, alongside the release of the minutes of its deliberations. It is not easy to argue that there has been any substantial improvement in any of the multiple potential sources of uncertainty that existed at the time of its last decision on 10 May, including global trade, North Korea, Iran or Italy (in Spain - for now at least - political risks appear to have ebbed a bit) to name but a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...