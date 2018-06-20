Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics to Attend NATA Show

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) announced that it will attend the National Athletic Trainers Association ("NATA") Clinical Symposia and Athletic Training Expo in New Orleans, June 26 to 29.

The company will use the venue to showcase its Dynatronics® and PROTEAM™ by Hausmann brands to more than 12,000 athletic trainers in a week full of education and networking opportunities. The four-day convention, which includes more than 600 booths and 700 educational speakers, is recognized as the world's premiere exhibition of athletic training products. Dynatronics will be exhibiting at booth #8031 and will feature PROTEAM™ at #8025.

"We have proudly supported the NATA for many years as a corporate member and exhibitor featuring PROTEAM™ by Hausmann, the market leader in athletic training room furnishings," explained David Hausmann, President of the Hausmann Industries Division. "We are dedicated to providing quality products to athletic trainers and believe this is our best opportunity to highlight our quality and dedication to the athletic training profession. We are very excited to be showcasing several new products at the Expo, including our new Torque Therapy Table and several solutions for recovery system storage."

"NATA is a great opportunity for us to build meaningful relationships with our customer base," stated Lonnie Smith, Director of Sales at the Therapy Products Division. "This trade show continues to be one of our most important and helps us stay on the frontline in the Athletic Training market."

Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT), through its Therapy Products, Hausmann Industries, and Bird & Cronin Divisions, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods, as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation and therapy products and supplies. Through its various distribution channels, the company markets and sells its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions. More information including earnings releases and other financial information are available at www.dynatronics.com/investors. Information about the company's products and services is available at www.dynatronics.com, www.hausmann.com, www.proteamtables.com, and www.birdcronin.com.

