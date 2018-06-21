sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 21.06.2018

Xetra-Orderbuch

21.06.2018 | 06:08
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

CCID Group: CCID's 2nd Issue of Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index Officially Released: EOS Debuts at the Top Spot, Knocks Ethereum to 2nd, While Bitcoin Slides to 17th

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / On the morning of June 20th, CCID (the research institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information of China) officially released the Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index (GPBTAI, 2nd edition) at the Shanghai Science Hall. EOS obtained the highest combined score of 161.5, ranking first on the list. Ethereum, the winner of the last month's release slipped to second place with a score of 138.4. NEO, Stellar, and Lisk were third, fourth, and fifth. Bitcoin's index score was a paltry 91.5, giving it a seemingly underserving seventeenth ranking.

Two public blockchain projects, namely EOS and Nebulas, were added to the original 28 that composed the first release of the index, bringing the new total to 30. EOS, the winner of this release, introduces a new operating-system-like blockchain infrastructure that is designed from the ground up in an effort to become the de facto platform for decentralized applications. It brings technological advantages in areas of transaction confirmation efficiency, network throughput, and transaction cost. EOS's main network went live on June 10, and, despite a few glitches that caused intermittent outages, the new DPOS (Distributed Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism with zero power consumption and a much higher rate of transactions per seconds (TPS) performance brought excitement to the blockchain technical community. Never before has a main-network go-live event been so widely followed in the history of blockchain. However, due to the limited time that EOS has been online, the stability of its network and the security of DPOS consensus protocol are still considered unproven. The other new-comer, Nebulas, was developed by a team of young Chinese technologists and distinguishes itself with a unique approach to blockchain value proposition and a forward-thinking incentive and consensus mechanism which significantly rewards devoted developers and community contributors rather than miners. In this release, Nebulas scored a robust 106.3, taking the 6th spot.

According to CCID's Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Working group, the evaluation model used for this issue has been improved upon since its first release. It has an optimized safety assessment algorithm, a new measure for how effortlessly a distributed node can be brought up, and an additional parameter for the maturity of the code management process. However, the main criteria for the technical assessment have stayed the same, namely the soundness of the underlying technology, the innovative ideas of the project, and the applicability or usefulness of the blockchain project in the real world. EOS took the first spots in both underlying technology and innovation of the project. The previous winners in these two categories were Steem and Bitcoin, respectively. NEO has retained its top spot as the best-ranked blockchain in applicability.

The CCID GPBTAI (2nd edition) was publicly released first time offline at the second "Chain Reaction" Summit. This summit is a forum that is sponsored by China Electronic Information Industry Development Research Institute, organized by the CCID Blockchain Research Institute, and co-organized by Shanghai Unifive Media and Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Professor Zhong Chen of Beijing University, Mr. Jiang Li, CTO of Microsoft China, and Shuo Bai, a former engineer of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, held a panel discussion session where they gave their interpretations of the most recent release of the GPBTAI. In addition, the summit announced a national talent acquisition plan for the Chinese blockchain technology community.

Table 1. CCID Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index (2nd Edition, Full Result)


Chinese Nme

English Name

Sub-Index

Combined Score

Ranking

Technology

Application

Innovation

EOS

EOS

102.0

15.4

44.1

161.5

1

???

Ethereum

85.2

24.9

28.3

138.4

2

NEO

NEO

73.7

27.4

7.9

109.0

3

???

Stellar

78.1

21.2

9.0

108.3

4

???

Lisk

66.7

20.8

18.1

105.6

5

???

Nebulas

73.5

21.1

10.7

105.3

6

????

Steem

86.9

7.5

10.1

104.5

7

???

BitShares

82.3

10.9

10.9

104.1

8

???

Ripple

77.1

9.4

16.4

102.9

9

???

Qtum

59.9

24.1

16.3

100.3

10

Waves

Waves

63.8

19.5

16.9

100.2

11

????

Cardano

54.7

13.0

28.4

96.1

12

??

Monero

67.4

12.9

15.6

95.9

13

Ark

Ark

61.3

19.9

13.8

95.0

14

????

Ethereum Classic

69.6

12.9

12.3

94.8

15

???

Komodo

61.4

17.7

15.6

94.7

16

???

Bitcoin

41.6

14.9

35.0

91.5

17

Stratis

Stratis

60.1

17.5

13.5

91.1

18

???

IOTA

70.9

13.1

6.5

90.5

19

Verge

Verge

66.2

15.7

7.1

89.0

20

???

Dash

51.2

19.8

17.2

88.2

21

???

Bytecoin

70.5

13.0

3.9

87.4

22

??

NANO

62.7

11.3

9.3

83.3

23

???

Litecoin

47.7

11.0

21.7

80.4

24

???

Sia

52.5

12.5

13.6

78.6

25

????

Hcash

67.1

9.9

0.8

77.8

26

???

Zcash

50.2

13.5

13.2

76.9

27

????

Bitcoin Cash

42.0

16.1

10.5

68.6

28

Decred

Decred

47.5

10.8

10.0

68.3

29

???

NEM

40.1

18.6

1.8

60.6

30


Contact: media@unifiveusa.com

SOURCE: CCID Group


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE