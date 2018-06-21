CCID Group: CCID's 2nd Issue of Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index Officially Released: EOS Debuts at the Top Spot, Knocks Ethereum to 2nd, While Bitcoin Slides to 17th

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / On the morning of June 20th, CCID (the research institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information of China) officially released the Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index (GPBTAI, 2nd edition) at the Shanghai Science Hall. EOS obtained the highest combined score of 161.5, ranking first on the list. Ethereum, the winner of the last month's release slipped to second place with a score of 138.4. NEO, Stellar, and Lisk were third, fourth, and fifth. Bitcoin's index score was a paltry 91.5, giving it a seemingly underserving seventeenth ranking.

Two public blockchain projects, namely EOS and Nebulas, were added to the original 28 that composed the first release of the index, bringing the new total to 30. EOS, the winner of this release, introduces a new operating-system-like blockchain infrastructure that is designed from the ground up in an effort to become the de facto platform for decentralized applications. It brings technological advantages in areas of transaction confirmation efficiency, network throughput, and transaction cost. EOS's main network went live on June 10, and, despite a few glitches that caused intermittent outages, the new DPOS (Distributed Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism with zero power consumption and a much higher rate of transactions per seconds (TPS) performance brought excitement to the blockchain technical community. Never before has a main-network go-live event been so widely followed in the history of blockchain. However, due to the limited time that EOS has been online, the stability of its network and the security of DPOS consensus protocol are still considered unproven. The other new-comer, Nebulas, was developed by a team of young Chinese technologists and distinguishes itself with a unique approach to blockchain value proposition and a forward-thinking incentive and consensus mechanism which significantly rewards devoted developers and community contributors rather than miners. In this release, Nebulas scored a robust 106.3, taking the 6th spot.



According to CCID's Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Working group, the evaluation model used for this issue has been improved upon since its first release. It has an optimized safety assessment algorithm, a new measure for how effortlessly a distributed node can be brought up, and an additional parameter for the maturity of the code management process. However, the main criteria for the technical assessment have stayed the same, namely the soundness of the underlying technology, the innovative ideas of the project, and the applicability or usefulness of the blockchain project in the real world. EOS took the first spots in both underlying technology and innovation of the project. The previous winners in these two categories were Steem and Bitcoin, respectively. NEO has retained its top spot as the best-ranked blockchain in applicability.



The CCID GPBTAI (2nd edition) was publicly released first time offline at the second "Chain Reaction" Summit. This summit is a forum that is sponsored by China Electronic Information Industry Development Research Institute, organized by the CCID Blockchain Research Institute, and co-organized by Shanghai Unifive Media and Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Professor Zhong Chen of Beijing University, Mr. Jiang Li, CTO of Microsoft China, and Shuo Bai, a former engineer of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, held a panel discussion session where they gave their interpretations of the most recent release of the GPBTAI. In addition, the summit announced a national talent acquisition plan for the Chinese blockchain technology community.

Table 1. CCID Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index (2nd Edition, Full Result)

Chinese Nme English Name Sub-Index Combined Score Ranking Technology Application Innovation EOS EOS 102.0 15.4 44.1 161.5 1 ??? Ethereum 85.2 24.9 28.3 138.4 2 NEO NEO 73.7 27.4 7.9 109.0 3 ??? Stellar 78.1 21.2 9.0 108.3 4 ??? Lisk 66.7 20.8 18.1 105.6 5 ??? Nebulas 73.5 21.1 10.7 105.3 6 ???? Steem 86.9 7.5 10.1 104.5 7 ??? BitShares 82.3 10.9 10.9 104.1 8 ??? Ripple 77.1 9.4 16.4 102.9 9 ??? Qtum 59.9 24.1 16.3 100.3 10 Waves Waves 63.8 19.5 16.9 100.2 11 ???? Cardano 54.7 13.0 28.4 96.1 12 ?? Monero 67.4 12.9 15.6 95.9 13 Ark Ark 61.3 19.9 13.8 95.0 14 ???? Ethereum Classic 69.6 12.9 12.3 94.8 15 ??? Komodo 61.4 17.7 15.6 94.7 16 ??? Bitcoin 41.6 14.9 35.0 91.5 17 Stratis Stratis 60.1 17.5 13.5 91.1 18 ??? IOTA 70.9 13.1 6.5 90.5 19 Verge Verge 66.2 15.7 7.1 89.0 20 ??? Dash 51.2 19.8 17.2 88.2 21 ??? Bytecoin 70.5 13.0 3.9 87.4 22 ?? NANO 62.7 11.3 9.3 83.3 23 ??? Litecoin 47.7 11.0 21.7 80.4 24 ??? Sia 52.5 12.5 13.6 78.6 25 ???? Hcash 67.1 9.9 0.8 77.8 26 ??? Zcash 50.2 13.5 13.2 76.9 27 ???? Bitcoin Cash 42.0 16.1 10.5 68.6 28 Decred Decred 47.5 10.8 10.0 68.3 29 ??? NEM 40.1 18.6 1.8 60.6 30

