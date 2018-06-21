

Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) has completed dosing and clinical visits in its Phase 1 study of its proprietary topical Endoxifen in men.



The topical Endoxifen is being developed for a condition in men called gynecomastia, which is male breast enlargement.



The objectives of the placebo-controlled, repeat dose Phase 1 study, which involves 24 healthy male volunteers, are to assess the pharmacokinetics of a proprietary topical Endoxifen dosage form over 28 days, as well as to assess safety and tolerability.



The Company expects to report preliminary results from the study in the next quarter (Q3, 2018).



ATOS closed Wednesday's trading at $2.63, up 5.20%.



AVROBIO Inc. is all set to debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'AVRO' on June 21, 2018, offering its shares at a price of $19.00 each.



The Company is developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases.



The offering is expected to close on June 25, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Another clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that will debut on the Nasdaq on June 21, 2018 is Aptinyx Inc., and its shares will trade under the ticker symbol 'APTX'.



The Company has priced its initial public offering of 6.39 million shares of its common stock at $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $102.4 million.



The proposed offering is expected to close on June 25, 2018.



Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) has terminated its 'at-the-market' equity offering program with B. Riley FBR, Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as sales agents, as it is now well capitalized and does not requiring additional funding.



On June 20, 2018, the Company priced an underwritten public offering of 4.63 million shares of its common stock at a price of $9.50 each, for a total offering amount of $44 million.



The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2018. As of March 31, 2018, KindredBio had $70.8 million in cash.



KIN closed Wednesday's trading at $10.50, up 5.00%.



ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTRV) has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirement of minimum bid price.



The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss recent corporate, business and clinical updates.



CTRV closed Wednesday's trading at $1.59, up 3.25%.



Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) announced that the first U.S. patient has been implanted with a Neovasc Reducer, a CE-Marked medical device for the treatment of refractory angina, under the Compassionate Use program.



Gerald Koenig, one of the doctors who conducted the implant, commented 'This patient has severe coronary artery disease and has suffered from refractory angina for a few years. The condition has had a significant impact on his quality of life during this time, with little to no relief from multiple other widely accepted treatment options.'



NVCN closed Wednesday's trading at $0.037, up 20.32%.



Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (PRTK) New Drug Applications for once-daily, oral and intravenous Omadacycline are scheduled to be reviewed by an FDA panel on August 8, 2018.



Omadacycline is proposed for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).



The FDA decision on Omadacycline is expected in early October 2018.



PRTK closed Wednesday's trading at $11.00, up 3.29%.



Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) touched a new 52-week high of $33 in intraday trading on Wednesday, following resolution of FDA warning letter dated May 21, 2014.



The FDA warning letter was regarding compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices at the Monrovia facility.



The Company not only took corrective actions relating to the 2014 Warning Letter but also implemented the assessment, remediation and upgrade of all aspects of its quality systems to assure compliance with Quality System Regulations (QSR). Following the remedial measures, the FDA issued a close-out letter to the Company, lifting the Warning Letter dated May 21, 2014.



STAA closed Wednesday's trading at $32.65, up 11.05%.



Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc's common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'XERS' on June 21, 2018.



The Company has priced its initial public offering of 5.70 million shares of common stock at $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $85.5 million.



The offering is scheduled to close on June 25, 2018.



