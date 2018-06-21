sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,49  Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0HG6A ISIN: FR0010242511 Ticker-Symbol: E2F 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,193
11,273
08:34
11,17
11,24
08:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE11,490,00 %