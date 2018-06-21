Swiss Re announces the reference share price, the initial exchange price and the initial share price floor of its senior exchangeable notes with issuer stock settlement

21 June 2018, Zurich

In connection with the successful placement of USD 500 million of 6-year senior exchangeable notes with issuer stock settlement on 6 June 2018, Swiss Re Ltd ("Swiss Re") hereby announces the following in relation to the Swiss Re notes:



The reference share price is USD 88.6610;

The resulting initial exchange price is USD 115.2593 (including the exchange premium of 30%);

The initial share price floor is USD 44.3305;

The initial exchange ratio is 1,735.2179 Swiss Re shares per calculation amount; and

The dividend threshold for each dividend relevant period is CHF 4,338.04475

The settlement and delivery of the ELM notes took place on 13 June 2018.

Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Swiss Re Group's overall mission.

