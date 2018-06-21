ThromboGenics NV: ThromboGenics Partners with Prevent Blindness at 2018 Focus on Eye Health National Summit in Washington DC

Press release

Leuven, Belgium, 21 June 2018 - ThromboGenics NV (Euronext Brussels: THR), a biopharma company focused on developing novel treatments for back of the eye diseases with an innovative pipeline in diabetic eye disease, announces its participation and support of the seventh annual Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health National Summit which takes place on July 18, 2018, at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

The Focus on Eye Health National Summit aims to facilitate dialogue around vision and related significant public health issues. This year's theme, "Research to Impact", honors the achievements of the National Eye Institute (NEI) over the past 50 years and how NEI-supported research has led to large scale positive public health implications.

Patrik De Haes, MD, ThromboGenics CEO, commented: "We are pleased to be supporting the Focus on Eye Health National Summit, underwriting our partnership with Prevent Blindness. As we work towards delivering best in class therapies for back of the eye diseases, we also want to demonstrate our own commitment and mission to enhance vision and fight blindness."

Jeff Todd, Prevent Blindness President and CEO, said: "We thank ThromboGenics for their continued support and involvement with Prevent Blindness. We look forward to another successful event facilitating discussion and collaboration around key pillars of US public health in the context of eye disorders."

Individuals unable to attend in person can view as it is streamed live online by registering for the webcast at www.preventblindness.org/summitwebcast (http://www.preventblindness.org/summitwebcast). For more information about the annual Focus on Eye Health National Summit, please visit www.PreventBlindness.org/eyesummit (http://www.PreventBlindness.org/eyesummit).

About ThromboGenics

ThromboGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for back of the eye diseases with an innovative pipeline in diabetic eye disease. The company's pipeline of disease modifying drug candidates is targeting the key segments of the diabetic eye disease market.

ThromboGenics' clinical pipeline consists of THR-317, a PlGF inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical study in combination Lucentis, and THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor which is in a Phase 1 clinical study for DME. Another candidate, THR-687 (an integrin antagonist) is in late-stage preclinical development for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and DME. THR-687 is expected to enter the clinic around mid-2018. Further new drug candidates are currently being assessed and developed for the treatment of diabetic eye disease.

ThromboGenics owns the global rights to JETREA (ocriplasmin), the only pharmacological vitreolysis drug approved for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion (in the US) and vitreomacular traction (outside the US).

ThromboGenics is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the NYSE Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol THR. More information is available at www.thrombogenics.com (http://www.thrombogenics.com)

