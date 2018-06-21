sprite-preloader
CRH PLC: CRH Announces Completion of Ash Grove Acquisition

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / On 21 September 2017, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove Cement Company, a leading U.S. cement manufacturer headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion.

On 15 June 2018, CRH announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had issued its consent order for this transaction.

CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now closed.

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Albert Manifold

Chief Executive

Senan Murphy

Finance Director

Frank Heisterkamp

Head of Investor Relations

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH PLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE