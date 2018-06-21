CRH PLC: CRH Announces Completion of Ash Grove Acquisition

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / On 21 September 2017, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove Cement Company, a leading U.S. cement manufacturer headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion.

On 15 June 2018, CRH announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had issued its consent order for this transaction.

CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now closed.

