Capio Appoints Attila Vegh as New CEO

GÖTHENBURG, Sweden, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Capio AB has today appointed Attila Vegh as the new President and CEO for Capio AB. He is currently CEO of Penta Hospitals International, the leading hospital chain in Central and Eastern Europe. Attila Vegh will replace Thomas Berglund within a 6 month period. Thomas will stay in position until the new CEO takes office.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Attila Vegh as the new CEO for Capio. He will bring a wide range of experience combined with a dedication to manage change and transformation in clinical environments, both in the private and the public sector", says Michael Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Capio AB. "I also want to take the opportunity to express my and the Boards gratitude to Thomas Berglund who has served Capio for the last ten years. Under his leadership Capio has established itself as market leader through the strategies of Modern Medicine, Rapid Recovery and Modern Management ", continues Michael Wolf.

Attila Vegh is a trained doctor with a proven track record as a CEO. He's aged 42 and is currently CEO of Penta Hospitals International, a multi-national healthcare group with over 70 hospitals and clinics in three countries, employing over 14,000 staff. Previous positions include CEO of University Hospitals of South Manchester and CEO at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom. Prior to his CEO roles, Attila Vegh spent five years at McKinsey & Company, leading the transformation programs of large hospital groups across Europe, US and Asia. In addition to his medical training, he also holds a Ph.D in Molecular Cancer Research from the University of Paris and an MSc in Health Management from Imperial College London.

"I am looking forward to joining Capio, which has a strong international reputation. Healthcare markets are transforming and with Capios strong medical knowledge and operational capabilities, I see exciting potential for its future development. Together with the management team, I look forward to further advancing the company by accelerating the execution of the Capio strategy, with a strong focus on specialization and digitalization", says Attila Vegh.

"With the appointment of Attila Vegh we secure a strong and proven manager for Capio and we will now accelerate our strategy to drive medical quality, growth and shareholder value. To ensure this development, the Board and management continuously review operational and structural measures on the back of our increased focus on specialization and digitalization" ends Michael Wolf.

For information, please contact:

Michael Wolf

Chairman of the Board, Capio AB

Telephone: +46-761-11-34-14

This is information that Capio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 (CET) on June 21, 2018.

Capio AB (publ) is a leading, pan-European healthcare provider offering a broad range of high quality medical, surgical and psychiatric healthcare services through its hospitals, specialist clinics and primary care units. Capio operates in five countries; Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France and Germany. In 2017, Capio's 13,314 employees (average full-time equivalents) provided healthcare services during 5.1 million patient visits across the Group's facilities, generating net sales of MSEK 15,327. Capio operates across three geographic segments: Nordic (57% of Group net sales 2017), France (35% of Group net sales 2017) and Germany (8% of Group net sales 2017). For more information about Capio, please see www.capio.com.

