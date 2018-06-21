Dixons Carphone's final results filled in the gaps after warning of a disappointing drop in annual profits only three weeks ago. For the 12 months to 28 April, revenue of £10.5bn was up 3% on the previous year, with like-for-like sales up 4%, but profit before tax falling 24% to £382m. Earnings per share fell 22% to 26.2p and free cash flow only dipped 3% to £172m, with the dividend held flat at 11.25p. PBT for the coming year is expected to fall again to around £300m, but with cash ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...