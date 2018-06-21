Multiplexed image analysis solution leads the way with certification from French civil aviation authority

The latest version ofSmiths Detection's Checkpoint.Evoplus software has been certified by STAC for use at French airports. Version 2.2. has followed in the footsteps of 2.1, which was the first ever solution for multiplexed image analysis to receive official approval from the French civil aviation authority technical centre. An advanced screening and management platform, Checkpoint.Evoplus is designed to increase passenger throughput; optimise resources; reduce operational costs; and raise security levels.

"Both versions of Checkpoint.Evoplus have now gained STAC certification -further approval for a very innovative platform, which continues to set the standards for checkpoint management software," commented Matt Clark, VP Technology Product Development, Smiths Detection. "It holds the key to ensuring that checkpoints can reach their full potential by delivering the highest levels of security and also significant operational advances."

Checkpoint.Evoplus transforms a collection of individual components and sensors into a single, integrated and intelligent solution. Providing valuable operational data and supporting new functions such as centralised screening and directed search, it streamlines the overall screening process whilst also enhancing security. The impressive potential of this platform is demonstrated by a number of installations already linking hundreds of checkpoints across nationwide airports and it can also support international networking.

2D and 3D ready, Checkpoint.Evoplus is also designed to be vendor independent in order to support third-party devices, technology and lanes with open interfaces. It enables complex data exchange between hold baggage and passenger checkpoint screening, which could well improve security even further and generate additional operational benefits.

Ends

Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and the military. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline, enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is simple to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit www.smithsdetection.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/smiths-detection

YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/smithsdetectiongroup

Twitter at twitter.com/smithsdetection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005416/en/

Contacts:

Smiths Detection

Karen Kulinski

Global Marketing Director, Aviation

+49 (0)611 9412 422

karen.kulinski@smithsdetection.com