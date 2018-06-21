COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - JAB Holdings BV EUR 8 & 11 year

Post-Stabilisation notice

21st June 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

JAB Holdings B.V.

€ 750,000,000 1.75% Notes due 25 June 2026

€ 750,000,000 2.50% Notes due 25 June 2029

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: JAB Holdings B.V. Guarantor (if any): JAB Holding Company S.à r.l. ISINs: DE000A1919G4 (8 year)

DE000A1919H2 (11 year) Aggregate nominal amount: € 750,000,000 8 year

€ 750,000,000 11 year Description: 1.75% Notes due 25 June 2026

2.50% Notes due 25 June 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Bayerische Landesbank

Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A.

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

HSBC Bank plc

