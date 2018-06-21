Atos announces satellite data platform Mundi is now live

Paris, 21 June 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that its new Earth Observation (EO) Platform (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_02_08/atos-signs-key-contract-european-space-agency-enable-new-services-satellite-data), officially named Mundi (https://mundiwebservices.com/) Web Services, is now live and being used by several clients. This platform is supported by a newly-created consortium, composed of DLR, e-Geos, EOX, GAF, Sinergise, Spacemetric, Thales Alenia Space and T-Systems, which is led by Atos, on behalf of the European Commission and ESA (European Space Agency).

Mundi (https://mundiwebservices.com/) gives users and companies unlimited, free and complete access to real-time geo Copernicus satellite data and enables them to combine it with their own data and tools, to build new innovative products and services that integrate accurate and real-time information from satellites. It can be used across a broad range of sectors and markets such as manufacturing, insurance, utilities, agriculture, forestry, urbanism and emergency services. The platform additionally provides access to sophisticated processing tools, resources and infrastructure, thus offering companies a single Cloud-based one-stop shop to bring added-value services to market quicker.

"The launch of the Mundi Web Services platform marks a significant milestone in Atos' investment in Big Data, analytics and AI platforms for Space applications, through our Atos Codex offerings" says Stéphane Janichewski, Head of Defence & Aerospace Market at Atos. "These platforms will enable companies to deliver new services for the digital economy, which will provide value for society in order to address some of the greatest challenges we face today such as climate change and resource scarcity."

Mundi is one of the five DIAS (Copernicus Data and Information Access Services (http://copernicus.eu/news/upcoming-copernicus-data-and-information-access-services-dias)) cloud-based platforms, which are officially launched today by the European Commission to EU institutions, ESA and representatives from the industry at the 'Baveno+20 - From GMES to Copernicus and Beyond' in Baveno, Italy today, on the 20th anniversary of the Copernicus Programme, the world's largest single Earth Observation program.

More details on the announcement of the contract can be found here: https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_02_08/atos-signs-key-contract-european-space-agency-enable-new-services-satellite-data (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_02_08/atos-signs-key-contract-european-space-agency-enable-new-services-satellite-data)

