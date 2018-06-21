Beijing (ots) - Hanergy Holding Group, a pioneering multinational clean energy company, today announced that it participated in Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, in Munich, Germany from June 20 to 22. As a world leading clean energy company, Hanergy is dedicated to contributing to the global movement for energy reform, and Intersolar Europe is an ideal opportunity for the company to present its innovative solar mobile solutions to the European market.



At the Intersolar Europe exhibition, Hanergy exhibits Hantile, its revolutionary roofing solution combining thin-film solar panels with traditional roof tiles. Hantile is lighter, thinner, more flexible, with superior power generation performance as compared to traditional solar panels, and can fully replace traditional roof tiles. Hantile makes ultra-low-energy buildings - and even netzero energy buildings - possible, reducing or eliminating dependence on traditional energy sources.



Hanergy also presents its newly launched Humbrella for the first time in Europe. Humbrella integrates functions including off-grid power supply, electricity storage, night lighting, and terminal charging. It can generate up to 153Wh of power a day, storing enough power for 5 hours of night lighting. Other than lighting, Humbrella can charge up to four mobile phones or small appliances simultaneously via a USB port built into the handle of the umbrella.



Another Hanergy product that exhibition visitors can experience is the company's solar-based Car Port System which can charge electric vehicles through its high-efficiency thin film solar panels and unique energy storage system. With Hanergy's world leading CIGS thin film PV technology, the car port can reach conversion rates up to 16.3%.



