The 48MW system located in Jardelund, Germany will serve the primary reserve market

NEC Energy Solutions (NEC) announced today that they have completed and commissioned the largest energy storage system in Europe for Germany-based EnspireME, a joint venture between Eneco, a Netherlands-based renewable energy company and Mitsubishi Corporation. The 48 MW energy storage system located in Jardelund, Germany has over 50 MWh of storage capacity and will generate revenue from the primary reserve market by providing reactive power to stabilize the transmission grid.

The 48 MW energy storage system built for Germany-based EnspireME, a joint venture between Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation, has over 50 MWh of storage capacity. The system, located in Jardelund, Germany, will generate revenue from the primary reserve market by providing reactive power to stabilize the transmission grid.

Transmission system operators (TSOs) in Europe are required to secure a certain number of capacity reserves to prepare for sudden power loss or an extensive blackout. The storage capacity from the system will be sold to the German electricity market through weekly common auctions where European grid operators purchase the reserve capacity they require in the primary reserve control market to guarantee the 50 Hz (Hertz) frequency on the grid. The energy storage system can also take over the role of primary reserve provider and become a more sustainable alternative to coal and gas fired plants.

In addition, Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation will investigate connecting the battery to local wind farms, providing further value for wind farm owners by storing excess electricity generated during periods of curtailment.

"We have been very impressed with the NEC team who have worked tirelessly to get this project up and running in about 8 months to the point of operations," said Hugo Buis, Eneco's director of Eneco Generation Storage.

NEC provided turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services which included its GSS end-to-end grid storage solution and its AEROS proprietary energy storage controls software. The 70m x 12m building houses approximately 10,000 lithium-ion battery modules that are enough to store power for about 5,300 German households for 24 hours.

"As the largest battery energy storage system in Europe, this is truly a landmark project and one that our entire NEC team is extremely proud of," said Steve Fludder chief executive officer of NEC Energy Solutions. "This investment in energy storage will generate revenue for Eneco and Mitsubishi Corporation in the primary reserve market and also demonstrate the economic benefits of pairing energy storage with renewables, first proven with solar and now with the abundant wind generators in the Jardelund region."

About NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions designs, manufactures, and integrates smart energy storage solutions for the electric grid and applications with critical power needs. Its megawatt-scale energy storage and control systems provide greater stability to the grid while maximizing renewable generation, while in telecom, datacenter, and other industrial applications, its high performance lithium-ion battery systems provide better value than traditional lead-acid batteries in tough, critical power applications. Learn more at www.neces.com.

About Eneco Group

Eneco Group is a group of companies operating in the field of sustainable energy and innovation. Together with our customers, partners and our employees we strive to achieve our mission: 'Everyone's sustainable energy'. Eneco Group invests in wind and solar farms, biomass plants and green district heating with the aim to increase the share of sustainable energy. Furthermore, we develop innovative products and services that enable our customers to be in charge of how they generate, store, use or share energy. Eneco Group is headquartered in Rotterdam, The Netherlands and operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Germany and France. www.enecogroup.com

About Mitsubishi Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry, including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials. MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include investments and business management in diverse fields including natural resources development, manufacturing of industrial goods, retail, new energy, infrastructure, finance and new technology-related businesses.

With over 200 offices and subsidiaries in some 90 countries worldwide and a network of approximately 1,200 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of over 68,000 people. www.mitsubishicorp.com

