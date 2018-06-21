Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports half-year financial report 2018 published on July 26

Amer Sports Corporation

PRESS RELEASE

June 21, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

Amer Sports half-year financial report 2018 published on July 26

Amer Sports Corporation will publish its half-year financial report 2018 on Thursday, July 26 at around 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held the same day at 3:00 p.m. Finnish time. To participate, please call +44 (0)20 7572 1187 or +49 (0)69 2222 4998, PIN 61126316#.

The conference can also be followed live via https://amersports.videosync.fi/halfyearfinancialreport2018 (https://amersports.videosync.fi/halfyearfinancialreport2018).

A replay of the conference call and a transcript will be available later at the same internet address. The replay number is +44 (0)20 3426 2807 or +49 (0)69 2222 33985, PIN 697765#.

For more information, please contact:

Heli Harri, Communications Manager, tel. +358 40 7184 799, heli.harri@amersports.com

