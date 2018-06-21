Long Island Capital Alliance Launches Summer Internship Program

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the launch of a Summer Internship Program and the selection of two promising business leaders of tomorrow as the 2018 class of summer interns. The program is intended to provide qualified interns with exposure to a range of business disciplines while lending support to LICA's mission of encouraging economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation and through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, and alliances with other regional organizations.

"The launch of LICA's Summer Internship program reflects the expanding activities of our organization and the importance we play in supporting the regional community," said LICA Chairman Neil M. Kaufman. "For our inaugural class of summer interns, we selected two individuals that demonstrated academic excellence, promising leadership skills, and a high level of interest in their career development. We look forward to their contributions to LICA and their growth toward becoming future titans of industry on Long Island."

The 2018 class of summer interns for LICA include Jason Ambrosini and Kevin Boehme.

Jason Ambrosini of Wading River, NY, is a recent graduate of StonyBrook University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a concentration in American Government, Law, and Public Policy. His background also includes an internship for Woodbury-based Bookkeeper360, a fast growing bookkeeping technology and advisory services firm. During college, he completed a Study Abroad Program in Spain. He is a graduate of Shoreham Wading River High School. He is actively involved in the East Coast Umpires Association and was awarded the Iron Man Award in 2016 for his dedication and commitment.

Kevin Boehme of South Huntington, NY, will be entering this fall into his senior year at Villanova University. He is working toward earning a Bachelor of Business Administration with a major in Finance and dual minor in Accounting and Business Analytics. His background also includes an internship with Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management division and participation in the Stifel Sophomore Investment Banking program. He graduated from St. Anthony's High School in South Huntington and was a 4-year member and senior year captain of the Crew team.

The interns will support LICA's Executive Director Carol M. Lane in marketing, membership development, event management, social media and collateral development. "We welcome the fresh ideas and new perspectives of our first group of interns and appreciate their assistance in reaching our organizational goals," said Ms. Lane. The interns also will have the opportunity to engage with LICA's Board of Directors comprised of 12 New York City and Long Island based business leaders representing the fields of corporate securities and intellectual property law, audit and accounting, corporate and venture development, investment management, investment banking, operational management, investor relations and corporate communications. The internship is designed to offer hands on experience in marketing and development of a non-profit organization which in turn is focused on the creation and advancement of all forms of growth businesses.

Save the Dates - Upcoming LICA Events

Capital Forums

September 14, 2018 - Technology Capital Forum

December 7, 2018 - Technology Capital Forum

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance (www.licapital.org), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community, and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

For more information on LICA and its next event, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

Contact:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates, Inc.

631-766-4528

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Long Island Capital Alliance