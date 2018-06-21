JP Morgan-advised developer says it is on track to deliver 400 MW of capacity in Japan after announcing funding for 46.6 MW Tono project.The Japanese subsidiary of Bermuda-incorporated independent power producer Sonnedix has reached financial close on a JPY13.9 billion ($125.8 million) non-recourse debt facility with MUFG Bank for the 46.6 MW Tono solar PV plant. The move comes less than a year after the project was acquired from its previous owners, in June 2017, bringing Sonnedix' total capacity in operation or under construction in Japan to 169 MW. In a press release announcing the development, ...

