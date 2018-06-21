

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) announced a new strategic alliance with Brookfield Infrastructure and its institutional partners pursuant to which AT&T will transfer data center colocation operations and assets to Brookfield. Under Brookfield's ownership, the business will continue to deliver colocation services to customers in 18 Internet Data Centers (IDCs) in the United States and 13 outside the United States. Under terms of the agreement, AT&T will receive $1.1 billion, which it will use to pay down debt. At close, customer contracts, employees supporting the colocation operations, fixed assets, leased and owned facilities will transfer to Brookfield.



The colocation data center operations serve a diversified customer base of more than 1,000 companies across the technology, financial, industrial, media retail and other sectors worldwide.



Brookfield said it is establishing a wholly-owned company to own and operate the assets and intends to appoint Tim Caulfield as CEO of the business. Caulfield is currently CEO of ANTARA Group, an IT management consultancy focused on the Internet-as-a-Service segment with extensive experience in data center services.



