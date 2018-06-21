Textmunication Holdings Inc.: Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Doubles Its Revenue in 2017

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS and RCS marketing platform provider, filed its 2017 10-K on June 19, 2018. Textmunication reported $943,739 in 2017 revenue, an increase from $458,271 in 2016. Textmunication continues to execute on its blueprint by increasing revenues, building technology infrastructure, adding strategic partnerships and reducing historical debt.

Textmunication has secured an equity investment of $100,000 through two accredited investors with the option to invest additional capital within 18 months. Details of the investment and the impact it will have on the company will be forthcoming.

Textmunication spent a good portion of 2017 settling and retiring its convertible notes in preparation for the expected launch of several new initiatives in 2018. Textmunication is now positioned to create innovative solutions and grow its partnership base with new technologies such as Rich Communication Services (RCS) -- the evolution of the SMS mobile marketing sector. Textmunication was chosen as an early adopter of RCS by OpenMarket, a leading cloud-based mobile messaging provider. This new service will create a paradigm shift in the text messaging world with rich images, videos, chat box features and multi-media in a single text.

CIOReview Magazine recently honored Textmunication as one of the "Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers" in its annual 2018 edition. The magazine's selection panel chose Textmunication based on upcoming solutions such as RCS and the company's new Smart Automated Messaging (SAM) platform.

"We are excited to announce Textmunication in our annual ranking list of "20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers 2018," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview, "This recognition will bring more visibility to Textmunication and positive attention from companies looking for an exciting digital marketing solution."

While the health and fitness industry is a major focus for Textmunication, new verticals will open with the addition of RCS and by delivering on new APIs from the SAM software platform. The SMS and RCS markets will continue to grow due to mobile phone penetration, unlimited texting plans and high-speed network infrastructure. The analyst firm TMR states the current SMS market in the United States is $62B with expected growth to reach $86B by 2025. By spending all of 2017 building SAM, Textmunication is now able to deliver on integrated solutions for both the SMS and RCS markets. The RCS solution will be available for trial in Q3 with an expected launch in Q4.

"The next stage of our company will be built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration and the ability to expand our business through solid investment from business leaders who believe in our vision," stated Textmunication CEO, Wais Asefi. "Soon we will announce our new advisory team who will guide us to achieve our goal of delivering shareholder value without the headwinds of the past."

Text TXHD to shortcode 87365 to sign-up for news alerts and announcements via SMS.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. ("TXHD") is a leading mobile marketing solution provider helping thousands of clients across North America improve engagement, retention and loyalty with their members. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Textmunication leverages its dynamic SMS software platform delivering robust APIs and integrated mobile marketing solutions in markets such as health and fitness, beauty salons, sporting events, hospitality, entertainment and digital marketing firms. The company's new software platform named "Smart Automated Messaging" (SAM) - provides a powerful non-intrusive and valued-added engagement tool capable of delivering more than one billion SMS per month. CIOReviewMagazine honored Textmunication as one of the "Top 20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers" in its annual 2018 edition. Textmunication offers cutting-edge technology with upcoming solutions such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). Textmunication was chosen as an early adopter of RCS by a leading SMS aggregator which will create a paradigm shift in the text messaging world with rich images, videos, chat box features and multi-media in a single text. Textmunication is minority owner of Aspire Consulting Group LLC, a government consulting firm located in the Washington, D.C. area. To learn more about Textmunication, visit our website at www.textmunication.com.

Safe Harbor Provision:

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this press release as they reflect Textmunication Holdings' current expectations with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks described in Textmunication Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this news release and any document referred to in this press release.

Contact:

Wais Asefi, CEOTextmunication Holdings, Inc.(800) 677-7003wais@textmunication.com

SOURCE: Textmunication Holdings, Inc.