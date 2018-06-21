sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,20 Euro		-0,04
-0,49 %
WKN: A0L1NN ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5 Ticker-Symbol: HPBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,21
8,35
15:18
8,20
8,36
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HELIAD EQUITY PARTNERS GMBH & CO KGAA8,20-0,49 %