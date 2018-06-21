Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on Heliad Equity Partners (HPBK) 21-Jun-2018 / 12:53 GMT/BST London, UK, 21 June 2018 *Edison issues review on Heliad Equity Partners (HPBK)* Heliad Equity Partners (Heliad) achieved a NAV total return of 47.3% in 2017, driven by the strong performance of its listed holdings, including its largest investment, FinTech Group. Diversification continued in 2017, with some of Heliad's listed holdings reduced to fund new investments in Sleepz, Elumeo and Urbanara. In 2018, Heliad has invested in Cyan and merged Cubitabo into Sleepz. The portfolio now comprises seven listed investments and eight private equity investments, all operating within the technology and digital brands market segments. While NAV declined in the first quarter of 2018, Heliad's listed investments have recovered strongly so far in the second quarter, and the manager expects strong growth in the value of portfolio companies to drive NAV higher over the full year. Based on our estimate of Heliad's end-May 2018 NAV per share, which adjusts the last reported NAV for the subsequent share price moves of its listed investments, Heliad's current share price discount to NAV is 32.6%. This compares to the 25.1%, 33.1% and 41.5% average discounts over one, three and five years. Heliad management remains committed to narrowing the discount. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Gavin Wood, +44 (0)20 3681 2503 Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519 Investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 697715 21-Jun-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=30bd953a3ff4fd06fad4ffe347db795f&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=697715&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2018 07:53 ET (11:53 GMT)