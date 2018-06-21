Technological Advancements in MESH Networks Boosting the Billion Dollar Wireless Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing implementation of smart connected devices across a growing number of industries, high demand in bandwidth requirement, need for reliable network and stable network and reduction in cost of connected devices are some of the factors boosting the market growth for MESH networks and technologies.According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is accounted for $3.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Traditional networks require a certain number of wired access points or wireless hotspots to connect users. While in wireless mesh networks, the network connection is spread across the wireless mesh nodes that communicate with each other in order to share the network connection over a large area. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that it has successfully performed its MESH system hardware testing. Based on Gopher's MESH network design architecture, the system's hardware (electronic evaluation boards) was built and tested in various configurations/conditions of messages/ transmissions between the system components. A series of test messages/ transmissions were completed and allowing Gopher to determine the success percentage and overall system's performance. Transmissions were sent between single/multiple node(s) and a gateway in order to test the system simulation results.



"Our MESH network hardware operated efficiently as designed and we were very pleased from the results" stated Danny Rittman, Gopher's CTO. "We built the system's hardware and tested node to gateway and multiple nodes to gateway messages. Based on the results, we were able to extrapolate up to few hundreds of nodes network efficiency and determine viable coverage areas. Even in worse case scenarios, we were able to calculate ranges and coverage. For example, an extrapolation example of 100 nodes, with worse case scenario of one mile coverage per node, a distance of 100 miles was covered successfully. In another extrapolation example of network of 100x100 nodes, an area of 10,000 sq./miles would be successfully covered. Work is continuing on the embedded firmware code and hardware to create larger physical hardware network to conduct further testing and assessments and we are very pleased with the results," continued Dr. Rittman. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) this month announced that it has released new developer capabilities across its intent-based networking platform. These advancements underscore Cisco's continued progress in delivering an open, programmable platform that spans the entire network, from campus to data center, branch to edge. By providing an open network, Cisco is empowering 500,000 developers, 60,000 partners and three million network engineers to innovate upon the platform. Intent-based networking represents a fundamental shift in the way networks are built and managed. Moving away from the manual, time-intensive methods by which networks are traditionally managed, these modern networks capture business intent and translate it into network policies. These policies are then automatically activated across the entire infrastructure, with the assurance that the business intent was delivered as planned.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) last week announced that Qualcomm River Holdings B.V., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm, has extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI). The tender offer is being made pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, dated as of October 27, 2016, by and between Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. and NXP, as amended (the "Purchase Agreement"). The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) recently announced that Medline Industries Inc. has selected its TC51 touch computer for enhancing voice-directed picking solution in its warehousing operations. Also, the TC51 touch computer is expected to improve the latter's employee productivity in the warehouses. Zebra Technologies' TC51 touch computer is paired with its HS3100 Rugged Bluetooth headset. This will help Medline efficiently and quickly process more outbound customer. Notably, Medline's workers will be able to move freely without headsets while processing any order.

Vantiv, now Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) and IDEMIA are spearheading the first North American pilot of the MOTION CODE debit card, a dynamic payment card that aids in the fight against card-not-present (CNP) fraud and against hackers to offset the repercussions banks face as a result of data breaches. The average cost of a data breach in the U.S. in 2017 was $7.3 million. In a 44 percent increase over 2016, there were 1,579 data breaches in the U.S. in 2017, 302 of which resulted in the exposure of full credit and debit card numbers.



