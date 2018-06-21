Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Announces Vesi Pouch Creature and Point Restructuring

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, on Tuesday released Vesi, a new Pouch Creature Munzee, for their flagship mobile game Munzee. The company is pleased to announce that the new limited edition virtual game piece sold out within hours of its release.

Vesi is a water Pouch Creature that travels around the world bouncing on regular Munzees and Water Mystery Munzees. The Pouch Creatures line of products are based on set items in another Freeze Tag game, WallaBee. Pouch Creatures are also similar to the Mythological Munzee line, which has become a staple of the Munzee game. Vesi is the second Pouch Creature after Tuli, which was released in February.

Each individually numbered Vesi Pouch Creature Munzee is purchased by a player. That virtual game piece then travels around the worldwide map to be captured by other players. Pouch Creatures have the ability to level up into new creatures based on capture streaks. So if a player's Vesi is captured multiple days in a row it will level up and be worth more points. Once a streak is broken though the Vesi will revert back to level one.

Alongside the release of Vesi, Freeze Tag has also updated the point structure of both Pouch Creatures. After initial player feedback regarding the Pouch Creature point system, the value for capturing a Pouch Creature has been raised significantly. Freeze Tag is proud of the Munzee community's commitment to gameplay and respects the role their voices play in further app development.

"Munzee players have always been vocal about their gameplay ideas, which is backed up by our player-first development strategy," said Rob Vardeman, President of Gameplay for Freeze Tag. "With the new Munzee app currently in development, I've reached out directly to a number of players to hear their suggestions. We think they'll be pleased to find even more restructuring as we approach the launch of the new app."

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com

