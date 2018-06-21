With Intersolar Europe underway in Munich, pv magazine caught up with Alex Pan, Europe General Manager at SolaxPower to discuss the storage inverter supplier's latest innovations and market position.pv magazine: The SolaX battery inverter portfolio is very broad and comprehensive. Could you begin by describing the company's range, in chronological order - which came first, and how has SolaX grown its portfolio? Pan: Let's start with the beginning, our single phase compensation hybrid battery inverter. It is a 48 Volt system, which is able to charge and discharge with 1,300 Watts power. There ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...