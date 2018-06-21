Success of Peugeot 5008 SUV and ramp-up of Citroën C5 Aircross SUV production

Creation of a fourth production team

350 people to be hired in Rennes by December 2018

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

The Rennes plant is preparing to ramp up production of the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be brought to market at the end of 2018, while continuing to support the successful sales performance of the Peugeot 5008 SUV, which has exceeded 90,000 unit sales since it was launched in 2017.

A total of 350 people will be hired, of which 50 on permanent agency contracts and 10 on permanent contracts, in most manufacturing professions, including production workers, forklift operators, maintenance operators, vehicle mechanics and team supervisors.

The new team will be introduced in December 2018 and work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The terms and conditions of this arrangement will be discussed with trade unions, in line with the Group's commitment to working alongside employee representatives.

Thérèse Joder, Rennes Plant Manager, says: "This fourth team confirms the momentum that has been building since the Contract for the Future of Rennes took effect in 2016. Signed by four out of five French trade unions and supported by the Greater Rennes area and the region of Brittany, this agreement has enabled the plant to be upgraded and the Citroën C5 Aircross to be produced in Rennes. This is great news for the Rennes plant and a real source of pride for everyone who works here."

Groupe PSA was the car manufacturer that made the largest contribution to France's trade balance in 2017. The gradual upgrade and optimization of each plant illustrate the Group's commitment to maintaining a strong manufacturing base in France.

In 2017, the Group's trade surplus was up 15% to nearly €6 billion. Its five vehicle assembly plants produced 1.1 million vehicles, up 12.9% on 2016, representing more than one-third of the Group's worldwide vehicle production. The level of domestic output exceeds the commitments made under the New Momentum for Growth agreement, signed in July 2016 by five out of six French trade unions, representing 80% of employees. In addition, the Group hired 1,300 people in 2017, as well as 2,000 young people under the "youth employment" programme, and has undertaken to reproduce these figures in 2018.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

Communications Department www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005640/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media :

Nathalie Bertran

+33 2 23 36 59 71 +33 6 76 95 74 73

nathalie.bertran@mpsa.com