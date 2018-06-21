Welsh consultancy's technology could help business, universities and local councils make fuel savings regardless of lack of PV subsidy in the U.K.The launch of a remote renewables surveying service has the potential to open up the U.K. installation market to more competition, according to the company involved. Alistair Marsden, commercial director of Wales-based renewable consultancy Dulas, says his company's Remote Renewable Energy Survey Service can help organisations such as universities, large businesses and local councils break free of the need for government subsidies, although shrugging ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...