Curetis / Curetis Reports Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on June 21, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis Reports Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on June 21, 2018

- All proposed AGM resolutions approved by shareholders

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany and San Diego, CA, USA, June 21, 2018, 9:00 a.m. EDT - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today reported the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Amsterdam on June 21, 2018.

The Company's shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the AGM. Oliver Schacht, Ph. D., and Dr. Achim Plum have been re-appointed as Managing Directors for a three-year term until December 31, 2021, respectively. Further, Christopher Bernard, President & CEO of Curetis USA, Inc. and EVP Global Sales has been appointed as a member of the Company's Management Board for a three-year term until the end of AGM 2021.

In addition to these Management Board appointments, Dr. Rudy Dekeyser was re-elected to the Company's Supervisory Board for another one-year term and Dr. Werner Schaefer was re-elected for another two-year term. Moreover, the Supervisory Board has been authorized to grant stock options to Managing Directors. Further, the proposed extension of the designation of the Management Board to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights on newly issued shares or rights to subscribe for shares, and an extension of authorization of the Management Board to repurchase shares as well as to issue new shares or grant rights to subscribe for shares in relation to strategic capital raising(s) were also approved by the shareholders.

"The appointment of Chris Bernard in his role as CEO of our U.S. organization to the Management Board of Curetis N.V. reflects the great relevance that the U.S. market has gained for us following the clearance of the Unyvero System and the Unyvero LRT Application Cartridge by the U.S. FDA," said Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. "Moreover, we are pleased that all proposed AGM resolutions have been approved by our shareholders giving the Management Board and the Supervisory Board the flexibility to further drive the strategic and commercial development of the Company. Last but not least, I personally and on behalf of Dr. Plum would like to thank the shareholders for their trust and our re-appointments as Managing Directors."

The Curetis N.V. 2018 AGM meeting minutes, detailed voting results as well as further information are reported on Curetis' website at: http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/share-information/annual-general-meeting.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/share-information/annual-general-meeting.html)

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) andwww.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com).

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com (mailto:pr@curetis.com) or ir@curetis.com (mailto:ir@curetis.com)

www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) - www.unyvero.com (http://www.unyvero.com)

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

20180621_Curetis_PR_EN (http://hugin.info/171382/R/2200594/853410.pdf)

