Dassault Systèmes announces new hands-on learning facility for engineering students at UMass Lowell

Experience with modern design technology including 3D design software and 3D printing will make students better qualified for highly skilled design and engineering jobs

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and UMass Lowell, a nationally ranked public research institution located in Lowell, Massachusetts, today announced they will open a digital learning center designed to let engineering students get hands-on experience in designing and creating products for the Experience Economy.

The new 3DEXPERIENCE Center, targeted to open in 2019, will provide students with access to Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its design and collaboration applications, including the company's industry-leading SOLIDWORKS CAD software. Students at the center will learn how to design products using Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality environments, how to incorporate new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence into their product designs, and how to bring their designs to life using Robotics and Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing.

The center is part of Dassault Systèmes' strategy to partner with companies and academic institutions to create the workforce of the future. Plans for the new 3DEXPERIENCE Center at UMass Lowell were announced during the 3DEXPERIENCE Forum being held in Boston this week. This new facility expands Dassault Systèmes' existing relationship with UMass Lowell, which currently includes membership in PERC, the Printed Electronics Research Center, as well as support for the school's Senior Capstone Project. Dassault Systèmes will support the new 3DEXPERIENCE Center through financial contributions as well as software licenses.

"Technology is fueling a new generation of customers that demand web-connected, customizable, sustainably-produced products, and the product designers of tomorrow will need the knowledge and skills to deliver on these expectations," said Dean Marsh, Managing Director, North America, Dassault Systèmes. "We're thrilled that the students of UMass Lowell will get real-world experience with the tools and technologies that will shape the industries of tomorrow, and put them in the best position to hit the ground running on Day 1 of their careers."

"For more than 120 years, UMass Lowell's Francis College of Engineering has educated students for careers in key industries through excellence in academics and research, and an emphasis on hands-on, experiential learning. Incorporating new technologies like 3D design, digital simulation and 3D printing into our curriculum is essential for preparing our students for careers in the 21st century," said Joseph Hartman, the university's dean of engineering. "As a major educator of New England's future business leaders, this partnership with Dassault Systèmes will help us attract the best and brightest and prepare them for success after graduation while also accelerating our efforts to meet critical workforce needs."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: Preparing engineering students for the jobs of tomorrow @3DSNorthAmerica partners with @UMassLowell to create an on-campus 3DEXPERIENCE Center for hands-on work with modern design technologies

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180621005532/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes

Press Contacts

North America

Suzanne MORAN, +1 (781) 810 3774

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

or

Greg Sabey, +1 (781) 810-3790

greg.sabey@3ds.com