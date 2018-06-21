Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant 2018 for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide. The report authored by Alan H Stanley, Susanne Matson, Jim Longwood and Allan Wilkins was published on February 28, 2018.

This Magic Quadrant is focused on the full life-cycle of Oracle application services, spanning across project-based implementation and multi-year application management services (AMS). The report evaluated 19 service providers from across the globe and placed Wipro in the Leaders quadrant. Wipro is positioned the highest for its 'ability to execute' among all service providers.

Please click here to view the complete Magic Quadrant report for Oracle Application Services 2018, Worldwide.

Additionally, Wipro has been positioned in the Top 3 for three use cases namely, Implementation services, Management services and Implementation & Management services, in Gartner's Critical Capabilities report for Oracle Application Services. The report authored by Jim Longwood, Susanne Matson, Alan H Stanley and Allan Wilkins was published on February 28, 2018.

Please click here to view the complete Critical Capabilities report for Oracle Application Services 2018, Worldwide.

Wipro, as an organization, focuses strongly on client experience and satisfaction by measuring and promoting exceptional client interactions. The vision of Wipro's Oracle ecosystem is to partner with clients in their journey of transforming their business. This is strongly supported by Wipro's investments in building assets such as 'Wipro's Jumpstart kit for Oracle Cloud' an array of pre-built processes, accelerators and best practices that enable rapid Oracle Cloud implementation.

Ravi Purohit, Vice President Global Head Oracle Service Line, Modern Application Services, Wipro Limited, said, "Wipro's recognition as a Leader by Gartner for Oracle Application Services is an outcome of our continued leadership in helping our clients achieve the best value from Oracle applications in their digital transformation endeavours. Our strategy of driving digital experiences for our customers, accelerating their business to succeed in an agile market, and simplifying their operations through Smart Applications is enabled by our investments in Oracle Cloud, automation and industry IPs brought to life through excellence in delivery."

