CPR Cell Phone Repair Announces a New Store in Wichita, KS

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is thrilled to welcome a new store in Wichita, KS. With 450 franchise locations and counting, the CPR network congratulates Eden Morrison on the opening of her new franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Wichita-Eastgate Plaza, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/wichita-eastgate-ks/.

'We couldn't be happier to expand our repair services in the Wichita area with the addition of our Eastgate Plaza location,' says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. 'I know that Eden will bring excellent customer service to her third CPR store.'

CPR Wichita - Eastgate Plaza is located next to ULTA Beauty as well as a variety of stores within walking distance. The Eastgate Plaza area is home to various shopping and dining options, making it extremely convenient and ideal for potential customers shopping in the area.

Eden Morrison was born and raised in Wichita and Andover, KS. She has been married for five years and has three wonderful children. Eden is a huge advocate for rescuing animals and is passionate about helping her community. She has been repairing devices since 2011 and owns two other locations: CPR Andover and CPR Wichita.

'I am just so excited to offer this third location to my East-siders and give them the opportunity to experience our services,' said Eden. 'I love being able to repair people's devices. Most customers are so ecstatic that they can get it fixed locally and within minutes, rather than within hours or days.'

CPR Wichita - Eastgate Plaza will offer convenient and affordable repair services on tablets, cell phones, laptops, game consoles, and other electronic devices. Customers can stop in for free, no-obligation estimates on service costs, as well as a lifetime guarantee. To get started on a repair at CPR Wichita - Eastgate Plaza, visit their website or stop into the store for a walk-in appointment.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 450 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Stephen Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair