The fourth edition of Les Journées Particulières by LVMH, an event created in 2011 at the initiative of Antoine Arnault, will take place on October 12, 13 and 14, 2018. Unique in its scope and content, Les Journées Particulières takes on a new dimension this year: 56 Maisons from the LVMH group will be open to the public and the Group will invite visitors to discover 76 exceptional places on four continents, 38 of which have not been previously open to the public. The program centers on the five senses to showcase the savoir-faire and creativity of artisans, along with the architectural and cultural heritage of LVMH houses. To support an event inspired by generosity, openness and a desire to share exceptional places and creations with everyone, LVMH is unveiling a campaign that invites the public to open the doors to its Maisons. The campaign is designed to enrich the experience both before and after the event, thanks to compelling interactive digital content.

The principle behind Les Journées Particulières remains unchanged: offer a broad and diverse public an opportunity to discover the elements that give LVMH houses some of them founded centuries ago their unique identity. Each place will propose a distinctive and original tour designed by the host House. The emphasis during this fourth edition will be on experiences, interaction and surprises, as well as opportunities for the public to meet the Group's artisans and creative talents.

"Les Journées Particulières was designed to embody our Houses' hospitality and energy, and echoes the vital role that the act of transmitting plays for the LVMH Group: our aim is to share our diverse heritage, extensive savoir-faire and concrete innovations. This unmatched event has stepped up to the mark; each edition involves a growing number of Houses, talents and visitors, making this 4th edition a global celebration of the world of art, and craftmanship," says Antoine Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of Berluti, Chairman of Loro Piana and founder of Les Journées Particulières.

This year, Les Journées Particulières will welcome the public on four continents, with 23 Maisons taking part for the first time, including Cloudy Bay in New Zealand, Cape Mentelle in Australia, Terrazas de Los Andes in Argentina, Royal Van Lent Feadship in the Netherlands, Benefit Cosmetics in San Francisco, Newton in Nappa Valley, Sephora in the United States and Europe, Cova in Milan, Les Tanneries Roux in Romans-sur-Isère, as well as Rimowa in Cologne and the T Fondaco dei Tedeschi by DFS in Venice. The opening of these new sites reflects the growing international reach of both Les Journées Particulières and the LVMH Group.

Iconic sites that took part in previous editions will once again welcome the public, such as LVMH's Champagne and Cognac Maisons, the Château Cheval Blanc and Clos des Lambrays wine estates, the salons of prestigious Parisian houses (Dior, Guerlain, Chaumet, Givenchy), along with treasures of Italian fashion and jewelry (including Fendi, Pucci and Bvlgari).

What's more, several Maisons that have been part of Les Journées Particulières since the beginning will open new places in October. The public will be able to visit Les Fontaines Parfumées in Grasse (the perfume creation workshop shared by Parfums Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton), the Louis Vuitton prototype workshop in the center of Paris and the Louis Vuitton workshop in Ducey, Normandy. It will also be possible to reserve an exclusive tour of La Colle Noire, Christian Dior's last residence in Montauroux.

An international advertising campaign across digital, print and display media will support the fourth Journées Particulières event. The campaign will spark the public's curiosity to learn more and at the same time increase the experience of the event. With powerful visual impact, and the metaphor of the lock, the campaign invites the public to discover the secrets of the houses backstage. Digital content will propose a progressive immersion into the world of LVMH Maisons on social media, along with newsletters that will be open to subscription on June 21. Future visitors will then be able to create their online profile starting September 13 to prepare for pre-registration from September 24-30. Although the event is open to everyone, pre-registration gives people a chance to receive a priority pass for themselves and up to three guests. To increase the experience, LVMH is creating powerful digital resonance for Les Journées Particulières ahead of, during and after the event through highly attractive content posted on the dedicated website and different LVMH social media spaces.

This innovative content is an invitation to journey even further into the heart of LVMH houses with "Confidences Particulières" an exclusive series of "sound tour" podcasts. Beginning in September, these recordings will let visitors meet the creative talents and artisans of LVMH Maisons who perpetuate, cultivate, revisit and transcend the Group's exceptional heritage through their creations and craftsmanship. With this immersive, experiential content, LVMH invites the public behind the scenes to discover timeless and exceptional savoir-faire

"Every day at LVMH, our Houses' talents make a difference as they embody the core values behind the Group's success: excellence, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. The Journées Particulières is a unique event which showcases our artisans' passion for creativity and their trades, and where the general public is able to meet the Houses' talents. The event is an invitation to discover exceptional venues and carefully-preserved savoir-faire," said Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH.

Les Journées Particulières has received the "Année Européenne du Patrimoine Culturel 2018" label.

Find out more:

Key figures:

56 Maisons participating on 4 continents (13 countries)

76 sites open

3,000 employees and artisans will welcome the public over 3 days

6 business sectors represented: Wines Spirits, Fashion Leather Goods, Perfumes Cosmetics, Watches Jewelry, Selective Retailing and other activities

Agenda:

June 21: Launch of the advertising campaign Launch of www.lesjourneesparticulieres.com website Subscription to Les Journées Particulières newsletter to discover the places that will open their doors in October

September 13: Creation of profiles on www.lesjourneesparticulieres.com to prepare for pre-registration

September 24 and 30: Two waves of pre-registration to obtain priority passes for 1 person plus 3 guests

October 12, 13 and 14: Rendez-vous at all participating LVMH Maisons around the world



LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Céline, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Thomas Pink, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana and RIMOWA. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, BeneFit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Kat Von D and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Royal Van Lent and Cheval Blanc hotels.

