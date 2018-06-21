ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 21
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
June 21, 2018
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 18, 2018 in respect of the first quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account ("VSA").
|PDMR
|Date Acquired
|Share Type
|Number of dividend shares acquired
|Purchase price per Share
|John Abbott
|18 June 2018
|RDSB
|1,648.67
|GBP 26.47
|Harry Brekelmans
|18 June 2018
|RDSA
|1,211.46
|EUR 29.05
|Andrew Brown
|18 June 2018
|RDSB
|1,824.35
|GBP 26.47
|Ronan Cassidy
|18 June 2018
|RDSB
|605.72
|GBP 26.47
|Donny Ching
|18 June 2018
|RDSA
|880.24
|EUR 29.05
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Shell Investor Relations
Europe: + 31 70 377 4540
United States: +1 832 337 2034
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|John
|Last Name(s)
|Abbott
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.47
|Volume
|1,648.67
|Total
|43,640.29
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|1,648.67
|Price
|26.47
|Total
|43,640.29
|Date of transaction
|18/06/2018
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|29.05
|Volume
|1,211.46
|Total
|35,192.91
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|1,211.46
|Price
|29.05
|Total
|35,192.91
|Date of transaction
|18/06/2018
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Brown
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.47
|Volume
|1,824.35
|Total
|48,290.54
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|1,824.35
|Price
|26.47
|Total
|48,290.54
|Date of transaction
|18/06/2018
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|26.47
|Volume
|605.72
|Total
|16,033.41
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|605.72
|Price
|26.47
|Total
|16,033.41
|Date of transaction
|18/06/2018
|Place of transaction
|London
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|29.05
|Volume
|880.24
|Total
|25,570.97
|Aggregated information
|Volume
|880.24
|Price
|29.05
|Total
|25,570.97
|Date of transaction
|18/06/2018
|Place of transaction
|Amsterdam