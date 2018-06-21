ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

June 21, 2018

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on June 18, 2018 in respect of the first quarter of 2018, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account ("VSA").

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of dividend shares acquired Purchase price per Share John Abbott 18 June 2018 RDSB 1,648.67 GBP 26.47 Harry Brekelmans 18 June 2018 RDSA 1,211.46 EUR 29.05 Andrew Brown 18 June 2018 RDSB 1,824.35 GBP 26.47 Ronan Cassidy 18 June 2018 RDSB 605.72 GBP 26.47 Donny Ching 18 June 2018 RDSA 880.24 EUR 29.05

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 26.47 Volume 1,648.67 Total 43,640.29 Aggregated information Volume 1,648.67 Price 26.47 Total 43,640.29 Date of transaction 18/06/2018 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency EUR Price 29.05 Volume 1,211.46 Total 35,192.91 Aggregated information Volume 1,211.46 Price 29.05 Total 35,192.91 Date of transaction 18/06/2018 Place of transaction Amsterdam





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 26.47 Volume 1,824.35 Total 48,290.54 Aggregated information Volume 1,824.35 Price 26.47 Total 48,290.54 Date of transaction 18/06/2018 Place of transaction London





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Dividend shares in respect of shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Vested Share Account Currency GBP Price 26.47 Volume 605.72 Total 16,033.41 Aggregated information Volume 605.72 Price 26.47 Total 16,033.41 Date of transaction 18/06/2018 Place of transaction London



