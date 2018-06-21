Havas Group Launches the Edge Performance Network

The World's Largest Performance Marketing Network is born

PARIS, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Group has created an international powerhouse for Performance Marketing, the Edge Performance Network. This newly combined network is the largest full-service Performance Marketing group in the World, and will provide an international resource for clients who seek an integrated performance marking approach on a global level. The Edge Performance Network is vertically integrated, offering clients experience and expertise in all aspects of performance marketing, from analytics to strategy, creative and production, media planning and buying across all channels, as well as the industry's best attribution and modeling capabilities. Led by Performance Marketing giants Havas Edge, All Response Media and Revenue Frontier, the network is expanding in North America and Europe, with 8 offices located in Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Boston, London, Leeds, Amsterdam, and a newly launched office in Paris.

Steve Netzley, CEO of Edge Performance Network, said: "We are excited about the launch of this dynamic international group. The combined forces of the Edge Performance Network will enable our clients to have access to the strongest performance marketing team in existence, giving them a competitive edge at a localized geographic level, while being supported globally. Never before has this level of international synchronization existed in the performance marketing world, and we are excited for the limitless advantages it will bring to our clients. There is no doubt, the intense demands brands are facing highlights for agility and flexibility and instant accountability. This means that more and more sectors are starting to take notice of the impact Performance Marketing can deliver."

Yannick Bollore, CEO of Havas Group, said: "Since its creation in 1992, Havas Edge's commitment to give its clients more for less has maximized revenue for the brands it builds. It was an obvious decision to further develop this fantastic offer in North America and expand it to certain markets in Europe such as Paris where we are launching the startup All Response Media. Now more of our clients will benefit from this best in class, growth driving expertise. It is an exciting time for Steve and I wish him and his teams every success."

About Havas Group:

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in over 100 countries and is fully integrated into Vivendi. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, the Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and healthcare & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients.

Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: www.havasgroup.com

About Havas Edge:

Havas Edge succeeds by helping build our clients' businesses and brands - in that order. With over 30 years of experience across digital, broadcast and media domains, Edge is a leader in leveraging predictive analytics and proprietary data analysis to help clients maximize revenue. Our experienced creative and production team, media strategists and data analysts work together to develop and execute highly profitable performance marketing campaigns using the most advanced attribution models in the industry. For more information visit http://www.havasedge.com

About All Response Media:

All Response Media was formed in 1995 and is part of the Havas Worldwide Network. Ranked as one of the top agencies in the UK, we are the largest dedicated customer acquisition buying point in the UK with billings of over £300m. Headed by the most senior executive board of any UK performance agency, we collaborate with technology and creative partners to deliver successful solutions to clients of all sizes and operating across all market sectors. For more information visit: http://www.allresponsemedia.com/

