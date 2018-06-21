Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 14, 2018 to June 20, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 14.06.2018 481,253 52.4303 25,232,239 XPAR 14.06.2018 138,415 52.3410 7,244,780 CHIX 14.06.2018 69,041 52.3231 3,612,439 TRQX 14.06.2018 187,132 52.5543 9,834,591 BATE 15.06.2018 643,344 52.5567 33,812,038 XPAR 15.06.2018 176,795 52.5597 9,292,292 CHIX 15.06.2018 86,069 52.5712 4,524,751 TRQX 15.06.2018 237,740 52.5401 12,490,883 BATE 18.06.2018 667,575 52.0686 34,759,696 XPAR 18.06.2018 177,603 52.0605 9,246,101 CHIX 18.06.2018 67,950 52.0861 3,539,250 TRQX 18.06.2018 85,378 52.0586 4,444,659 BATE 19.06.2018 698,575 51.7458 36,148,322 XPAR 19.06.2018 193,201 51.7374 9,995,717 CHIX 19.06.2018 77,315 51.7536 4,001,330 TRQX 19.06.2018 114,437 51.7544 5,922,618 BATE 20.06.2018 688,722 51.6698 35,586,128 XPAR 20.06.2018 200,419 51.7190 10,365,470 CHIX 20.06.2018 71,869 51.7318 3,717,913 TRQX 20.06.2018 111,281 51.6536 5,748,064 BATE Total 5,174,114 52.0899 269,519,282

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

