sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 21.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,867 Euro		-0,002
-0,08 %
WKN: A1J0SG ISIN: IT0004827447 Ticker-Symbol: SOAN 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,855
1,887
20:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI SPA
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI SPA1,867-0,08 %