Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Decision to Pay Dividends 21-Jun-2018 / 19:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar June 21, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Decision to Pay Dividends Krasnodar, Russia (June 21, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the decision to pay dividends for the 2017 reporting year made by the AGM. The annual general shareholders meeting, held on June 21, 2018, made the decision to pay dividends on PJSC "Magnit" shares in the total amount of 13,808,988,602.50 rubles, which is 135.50 rubles per ordinary share following the results of the 2017 reporting year. Type of securities: ordinary registered uncertified shares, International Stock Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8 State registration number of 1-01-60525-P of March 4, 2004 the securities issue, date of registration: Governance body of the Issuer General Shareholders Meeting which made the decision to pay dividends: Date of the decision to pay June 21, 2018 dividends: Date and the number of the Minutes w/o No. of 21.06.2018 minutes of meeting where the decision to pay dividends was made: Reporting period which the 2017 reporting year dividend is paid for: Total amount of dividends: 13,808,988,602.50 rubles The amount of dividend accrued 135.50 rubles on one share following the results of 2017 financial year: Form of payment: monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by bank transfer Dividend record date: July 06, 2018 Dividend payment date for July 20, 2018 nominees: Dividend payment date for the August 10, 2018 other shareholders: For further information, please contact: **************************************** Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience, 242 hypermarkets, 210 Magnit Family stores and 3,890 drogerie stores) in 2,764 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5669 EQS News ID: 697861 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 21, 2018 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)