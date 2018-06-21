Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces AGM Results 21-Jun-2018 / 19:46 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar June 21, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces AGM Results Krasnodar, Russia (June 21, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the results of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting and the dividend payment. Type of the general meeting (annual (ordinary), extraordinary) - annual (ordinary). Form of the general meeting - meeting (joint presence). Date, venue and time of the general meeting: Date of AGM: June 21, 2018. Venue: 15/4 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, Russia. Meeting opening time: 11:00 am Moscow time. Meeting closing time: 12:10 pm Moscow time. Postal address to which the completed voting ballots may be delivered: 15/5 Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russia. Quorum of AGM: Number of votes on the Company's voting shares on each agenda item of the AGM, determined in accordance with the provisions of the clause 4.20 of the Regulations on the additional requirements to the procedure of preparation, calling and holding of the general shareholders meeting, approved by the order of the Federal Financial Markets Service of Russia as of February 2, 2012, No. 12-6/pz-n: on the agenda item No.1 "Approval of the PJSC "Magnit" annual report for the year 2017" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.2 "Approval of the annual accounting (financial) reports of PJSC "Magnit" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.3 "Approval of distribution of profits (including payment (declaration) of dividends) of PJSC "Magnit" following the 2017 reporting year results" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.4 "Payment of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors members" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.5 "Payment of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the PJSC "Magnit" Revision Commission members" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.6 "Election of the members of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" - 713,379,415 votes; on the agenda item No.7 "Election of the members of the Revision Commission of PJSC "Magnit" - 101,898,643 votes; on the agenda item No.8 "Approval of the auditor of PJSC "Magnit" for the statements prepared in accordance with the Russian accounting standards" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.9 "Approval of the auditor of PJSC "Magnit" for the statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.10 "Approval of the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.11 "Approval of the Regulations on the General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.12 "Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 101,911,345 votes; on the agenda item No.13 "Approval of the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 101,911,345 votes. Number of votes of shareholders who participated in the general meeting: on the agenda item No.1 "Approval of the PJSC "Magnit" annual report for the year 2017" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No.2 "Approval of the annual accounting (financial) reports of PJSC "Magnit" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No.3 "Approval of distribution of profits (including payment (declaration) of dividends) of PJSC "Magnit" following the 2017 reporting year results" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No.4 "Payment of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors members" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No.5 "Payment of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the PJSC "Magnit" Revision Commission members" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No.6 "Election of the members of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" - 493,900,232 votes; on the agenda item No.7 "Election of the members of the Revision Commission of PJSC "Magnit" - 70,590,284 votes; on the agenda item No.8 "Approval of the auditor of PJSC "Magnit" for the statements prepared in accordance with the Russian accounting standards" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No. 9 "Approval of the auditor of PJSC "Magnit" for the statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No. 10 "Approval of the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No. 11 "Approval of the Regulations on the General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No. 12 "Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 70,602,986 votes; on the agenda item No. 13 "Approval of the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition" - 70,602,986 votes. Quorum is present to adopt the decisions on all the agenda items of the annual General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit". Agenda: 1. Approval of the PJSC "Magnit" annual report for the year 2017. 2. Approval of the annual accounting (financial) reports of PJSC "Magnit". 3. Approval of distribution of profits (including payment (declaration) of dividends) of PJSC "Magnit" following the results of 2017 reporting year. 4. Payment of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors members. 5. Payment of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses to the PJSC "Magnit" Revision Commission members. 6. Election of the members of Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 7. Election of the members of the Revision Commission of PJSC "Magnit". 8. Approval of the auditor of PJSC "Magnit" for the statements prepared in accordance with the Russian accounting standards. 9. Approval of the auditor of PJSC "Magnit" for the statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards. 10. Approval of the Charter of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition. 11. Approval of the Regulations on the General shareholders meeting of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition. 12. Approval of the Regulations on the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition. 13. Approval of the Regulations on the collegial executive body (Management Board) of PJSC "Magnit" in the new edition. Voting results: On the 1st agenda item "Approval of the PJSC "Magnit" annual report for the year 2017": «for» - 69,813,680 votes, which amounts to 98.8821 % of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «against» - 11,429 votes, which amounts to 0.0162 % of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «abstained» - 173,140 votes, which amounts to 0.2452 % of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item. Adopted decision: "To approve the PJSC "Magnit" annual report for the year 2017". On the 2nd agenda item "Approval of the annual accounting (financial) reports of PJSC "Magnit": «for» - 69,813,680 votes, which amounts to 98.8821 % of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «against» - 11,429 votes, which amounts to 0.0162 % of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item; «abstained» - 173,140 votes, which amounts to 0.2452 % of the total votes of the shareholders participated in the general meeting and entitled to vote on this item. Adopted decision:

