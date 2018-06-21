Speedcast Provided Broadband Data Connectivity for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2018 in Mongolia

Speedcast Connected Multiple Camp Sites Throughout Mongolia

SYDNEY, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced it provided broadband data connectivity to Gahrens & Battermann GmbH & Co. KG (G&B) for the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2018, which took place in Mongolia from 3 to 10 June, 2018.

The International GS Trophy is a motorcycle adventure where teams from all over the world battle it out in intensive daily stages and numerous challenges. Speedcast provided broadband data uplink for their media team, journalists, staff and participants in camp locations that change daily and in special stages of the challenges on the route scattered throughout Mongolia.

Speedcast received the initial request in February 2017 and supported a successful site survey in Mongolia a few months later, with the support of its partners Cobham and Inmarsat, who provided terminal hardware and an airtime allowance for this proof of concept phase. Both G&B and BMW Motorrad were impressed with the performance of the GlobalXpress service and the Cobham EXPLORER 5075 GX terminal, a lightweight yet rugged auto-acquire fly-away system, which perfectly met the customer requirements for ease of use, reliability and fast deployment for the nomadic nature of the project.

"This would not have been possible without the support of our partners, Cobham and Inmarsat, who helped us run a successful demonstration last year," said Erwan Emilian, EVP Enterprise & Emerging Markets, Speedcast. "The International GS Trophy poses an interesting challenge, as participants, journalists and media crew go off-roading for a week through some intense, sparsely populated environments. We were happy to step in and provide all with seamless broadband connectivity wherever they rode through Mongolia."

"This year, riders were traversing rough Mongolian landscapes and getting a taste of the nomadic lifestyle. We needed a connectivity partner that could produce flexible and fast uploading broadband services in the most remote areas so that live, high resolution social media posts were possible," said Maximilian Westarp, Technical Project Manager, from G&B. "We're glad we found a provider like Speedcast that was up to the challenge."

More information on the International GS Trophy under www.gstrophy.com.

