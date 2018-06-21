The global 3D printing services market 2018-2022is expected to register a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the market's growth is the rising customization across various industries. Consumers are increasingly demanding customized products. About one-fourth of online shoppers sought customized products in the US in 2017. Moreover, companies are also willing to cater to this demand of consumers to foster brand loyalty. Jewelry, automotive, and consumer products are increasingly adopting the 3D printing technique to customize products.

This market research report by Technavio on the global 3D printing services market 2018-2022 alsoprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing use of 3D printing in the education sector as one of the key emerging trends in the global 3D printing services market:

Global 3D printing services market: Growing use of 3D printing in the education sector

3D printers are increasingly being used in the education sector. In the medical education sector, certain challenges exist. For instance, human cadaver models are not ideal in terms of patient age or disease condition. In addition, mass-produced medical models do not show a particular problem. Such issues arise during the training and education of doctors. These issues can be addressed using 3D printing objects and models.

"In 2017, a major vendor helped in addressing a few of these challenges for a key customer. Similarly, 3D printing can be used to address some of the challenges in the other educational sectors also. The growing applications of 3D printing in the education sector are expected to drive the growth of the market in the future," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onenterprise application.

Global 3D printing services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global 3D printing services market into the following end-users (consumer products, automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The consumer products segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 24% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to increase by over 4% during the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global 3D printing services market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 43%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 2% during 2018-2022.

