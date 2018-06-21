Gridiron BioNutrients Inc.: Gridiron BioNutrients Launches Sports and Fitness Product Line Under AGroSport Brand

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2018 / Gridiron BioNutrients Inc. (OTC PINK: GMVP), a nutraceutical innovator specializing in Cannabidiol ("CBD") health and wellness products to the individual, and sports and fitness markets, today announced that it has acquired a stake in AGroSport LLC. As part of the agreement, Gridiron will work with AGroSport to develop and expand their current product line and add additional retail and international channels.

AGroSport's products were developed by scientists and elite athletes to help reach peak potential during training and competition. Current products include; AGroSport PRE which provides athletes with serious sports training booster while AGroSport HYDRO provides energizing hydration. Both are currently sold throughout various channels including Amazon.com.

Tim Orr, President of Gridiron BioNutrients™ stated, "Crossing over into the endurance sports and sports nutrition marketplace with products that do not have CBD is a natural progression for Gridiron. The innovative, formulations used in AGroSport make it a top choice for world class athletes and an excellent fit within Gridiron's business platform. Through this acquisition, Gridiron looks forward to maximizing the current products under the AGroSport Brand as well as developing new innovative Gridiron products."

AGroSport is a natural powder beverage mix with an advanced electrolyte blend for maximum hydration. Already popular among the action sports crowd, AGroSport is used by cyclists, triathletes and distance runners to stay hydrated and achieve key performance at races. The innovative, formulations used in AGroSport make it a top choice for world class athletes.

All AGroSport products are Gluten Free, Non GMO and fortified with vitamins designed to help athletes focused on the health and fitness and active lifestyle market.

About AGroSport™

AGroSPort is a leader in the sports hydration market, providing athletes with safe, nutritional products while helping maximize their overall performance. The company is committed to supporting the intense, informed athlete with delicious, targeted sports nutrition products using cutting-edge, clinically studied ingredients during training and competition. AGroSport's products are formulated with natural ingredients.

About Gridiron BioNutrients™

Gridiron is focused on the development and commercialization of high quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

