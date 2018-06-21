New Zealand-based Asia-Pac AI Powerhouse Intela Chooses Anodot

SUNNYVALE, California and WELLINGTON, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Company will leverage Anodot's autonomous analytics to streamline AI-based solution time-to-market, raise data quality, lower risk for their Asia-Pacific enterprise customers.

Anodot, the autonomous analytics company, today announced that New Zealand-based Intela AI, a leading Asia-Pacific provider of powerful and rapidly-deployable machine learning tools, has chosen the Anodot platform to raise data quality and lower risk for its top-tier finance, telecommunications, ecommerce and retail customers across Asia-Pacific. Intela will also act as Anodot's reseller for the region.

One of the key challenges to the adoption of enterprise-class AI-based solutions is the misconception of lengthy implementation times and prohibitive time-to-value. Intela shatters this myth by building data acquisition tools that are extraordinarily lightweight, secure and simple to deploy. With the addition of the Anodot platform, Intela will enable even the largest of organisations to connect their data quickly and obtain immediate operational insights that could save significant money and avoid damaging technical events.

Intela AI will integrate Anodot into their workflow to look for data anomalies and monitor their proprietary machine learning algorithms - ensuring that models function as designed over time and lowering the risks associated with AI-based data operations.

"Intela is incredibly excited to be partnering with Anodot. The combination of our AI capabilities will enable NZ enterprises to rapidly obtain truly impactful insights," said Intela AI CEO, Asa Cox. "We already have significant interest in Anodot from banks, insurance companies and other corporates running their own data centres. It an exciting time for AI in New Zealand," he concluded.

"We are honoured and thrilled to have been chosen by such a prominent player in the Asia-Pacific AI space," said Shyam Sundar, Head of APJ at Anodot. "We look forward to working closely with Intela to further the penetration of AI across the region."

About Intela AI

Intela helps organisations make better decisions, operate more efficiently and provide better customer experiences. Our team creates powerful machine learning tools that can be deployed rapidly and with a minimal impact on existing technology infrastructure. Platforms already exist for data cleansing and image analytics. We make awesome data science accessible. Please visit www.intela.ai for more info and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Anodot

Anodot applies AI to deliver autonomous analytics in real-time, across all data types, at enterprise scale. Unlike the manual limitations of traditional BI, we provide analysts mastery over their business with a self-service AI platform that runs continuously to eliminate blind spots, alert critical issues and investigate root causes. Anodot has nearly 100 customers in digital transformation industries like eCommerce, FinTech, AdTech, Telco, Gaming, including Microsoft, Lyft, Waze, Pandora, Appnexus, Wix and King. Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with Sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit us at www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

