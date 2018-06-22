Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTC Pink: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") announces results of voting at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Thursday June 21, 2018 in Reno, Nevada.

Shareholders voted in favor of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor. The number of directors was set at five, with Trey Wasser, Ronald Husband, Thomas Wharton, William Sheriff, and Stephen Kenwood being re-elected as directors of the Company. The adoption of the Company's 2018 stock option plan was also approved.

About Ely Gold Royalties

Ely Gold Royalties offers shareholders a low risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to potential long-term mineral royalties and dividends. Ely Gold has built a portfolio of properties that produce recurring cash flow from mineral property options, advanced royalty payments and the potential to generate future operating royalty payments. Ely Gold's growing royalty portfolio is organically developed from the consolidation, enhancement and resale of highly prospective, unencumbered, precious metals properties located in located in the Western U.S., with a focus on projects in Nevada. The Company's business model includes property acquisition and advancing the potential of each property, employing our extensive database, while retaining royalty interests. The growing portfolio, under this business model, is generating steadily increasing cash flow from 17 optioned properties and 20 deeded royalties with future growth expected from over 12 properties currently available for sale or option.

Additional information about Ely Gold is available at the Company's website, at www.elygoldinc.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

trey@elygoldinc.com

972-803-3087

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer

jjobin@elygoldinc.com

604-488-1104

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.