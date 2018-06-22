North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2018) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (OTC Pink: AACTF) (FSE: A82) ("Aurora")("Company") proposes to extend (the "Warrant Extension") by three (3) months the term of outstanding share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable at a price of $0.25 per common share for 4,980,167 common shares of the Company, which were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on July 8, 2016. All of the Warrants were originally exercisable for two years from the date of issuance. The Warrant Extension is subject to Exchange acceptance. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged.

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement, visualization and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing. We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties, cell parameters and production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect, analyze and correct process excursions, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby increasing yield and profits. We are creating the quality control standard for the global photovoltaic manufacturing industry. For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

