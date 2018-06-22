Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, June 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has been selected for the first time for membership in the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), an index developed for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment. This index is one of the indices adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) for selecting investments based on ESG initiatives as an indicator of non-financial value.The MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN) is developed by MSCI Inc., the industry leader in ESG research who offers various tools to support the investment decisions of major investors around the world. For the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index, MSCI selects industry leading companies in terms of attracting, retaining and promoting women, as well as advancing gender diversity. Selection is based on data regarding female employment disclosed according to the Act on Promotion of Women's Participation and Advancement in the Workplace as well as information publicly disclosed by companies such as company policy on gender diversity. In 2012, Eisai issued the Eisai Diversity Declaration, and implements various initiatives aimed at developing an organizational climate for utilizing diverse values as well as promoting the advancement of women.Eisai has also been selected for inclusion in the FTSE Blossom Japan Index as well as the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, which now means that Eisai has been selected for all three ESG indices for Japanese stocks adopted by the GPIF.Eisai's corporate philosophy is to give first thought to patients and their families, and increase the benefits that health care provides as well as address diverse healthcare needs worldwide. By strengthening its ESG initiatives and increasing non-financial value, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value based on this corporate philosophy.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.