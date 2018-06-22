Century



Toyota City, Japan, June 22, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the launch of its completely redesigned Century in Japan and the start of sales at all nationwide dealers (including Toyopet and Tokyo Toyota dealers).The Century debuted in 1967, and was released to commemorate the 100th birthday of Sakichi Toyoda, founder of the Toyota Group. For more than 50 years the Century has served as the chauffeur-driven model of choice for Japan and remains a favorite among executives across all industries.The new 3rd generation Century sees its first full redesign in 21 years. The development theme blends the concepts of legacy and evolution. It carries on the tradition of master craftsmanship and high-quality monozukuri (all-encompassing manufacturing) while the hybrid system realizes high-demand environmental performance, and an interior and exterior design injects new charm into the Century in line with its heritage. The new Century features advanced equipment and comfort amenities suitable for a luxury car, and numerous improvements have been made to achieve serenity and cruising stability.Monthly sales target for Japan- 50 unitsAssembly Plant- Higashi-Fuji Plant, Toyota Motor East Japan Inc.Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price- 19,600,000 yen (Includes consumption tax and does not include recycling fees. Separate pricing applies for Hokkaido and Okinawa.)Vehicle Outline1. An attractive external design that infuses tradition and dignity- The outline reflects the Japanese aesthetic of passive symmetry while employing a proprietary ideology that focuses on creating a regal rear seating space. The silhouette is easily recognizable as a chauffeur model. By straightening the slope of the C pillar, the design focus of the cabin shifts to the rear, heightening the importance of the rear in appearance.- The side design achieves a beautiful curvature to the doors enhanced by a surface treatment used in Heinz period (794-1185 C.E.) room partitions on the character line of the shoulder portion. Two distinguishing lines have been polished at an angle with only a slim space between them so that they appear as a single, prominent line, lending the body an air of dignity and excellence.- Heritage prevails in the phoenix emblem, carefully engraved over a six-week period by a craftsman. The unmistakable emblem portrays the vibrant movement of the wings and delicate feathers, while the grille serves as an ornate backdrop, featuring an infinite loop crown pattern(1) that exudes a dignified panache.- The newly developed color is an eternal black, dubbed Kamui. The rich coating consists of seven layers, including a clear coating containing black paint to give the impression of a black lacquer finish. Sanding and polishing, based on traditional Japanese lacquer craftsmanship, give the car its deep luster and shine. A wet sanding technique is carried out three times to smooth out the minute unevenness. The body then receives a mirror finish to ensure there is not the slightest cloudiness or dullness in color.2. Elegant cabin space befitting VIPs- An increase of 65 millimeters in wheelbase creates a more spacious rear seat and ample leg room. The height difference between the scuff plate and floor has decreased by 15 millimeters to ensure the floor mats(2) lay flat when installed. This also improves ease of entering and exiting the car.- The interior features wood trim to create a distinct rear seating space, a raised ceiling(3) design, and exclusive fabric with a slanting lattice motif(4) to create a refined, rich look.- The step-less adjustable power leg rest and massage function (in the left rear seat) ensure a comfortable ride.- The 11.6 inch rear seat entertainment system, 12 channel audio amp, and 20 optimally positioned speakers create the perfect ambiance. Also equipped with a 7-inch touch panel in the center armrest which enables passenger control of the audio system, air conditioning, massage function(5), and curtains.3. Powered by a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid system for a most serene riding experience achieved through master craftsmanship- Newly equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 hybrid system, the Century offers a smooth, spacious ride worthy of a chauffeur-driven model and first-rate environmental performance. The vehicle delivers 13.6 kilometers per liter(6) fuel efficiency (under the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's JC08 test cycle).- Skilled craftsmen dedicate time and effort to ensure optimized noise-proof measures, including seamless installation of noise-proofing materials. The active noise control system(7) additionally reduces noise and vibration when the engine starts and achieves smooth acceleration and utmost serenity in the cabin.- In addition to an electronically controlled air suspension with an AVS(8) function, body rigidity was improved through the use of structural adhesives. Both driving stability and premium ride comfort are fine-tuned using newly developed tires, suspension arms, bush, mount, and other rubber parts specialized for ride comfort and reduced road vibration.4. Advanced safety functions suitable for a top-class car- The Century comes newly equipped with Toyota Safety Sense and also features a Blind Spot Monitor to detect oncoming vehicles in adjacent lanes, as well as Parking Support Alert(9), which helps parking by detecting the surrounding conditions.- Pre-Collision System (PCS), which helps prevent and mitigate collisions with vehicles and pedestrians ahead.- The Lane Departure Alert (LDA) system uses a warning buzzer and display to alert the driver when the vehicle is about to deviate from its lane, and includes an added steer assist capability.- Radar Cruise Control (with All-speed Tracking function) helps maintain proper distance from the vehicle ahead.- The Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) shields against excess light from preceding vehicles and oncoming vehicles, automatically turns the high beams on and off, and is equipped with a 24 LED light array on the side.- The vehicle boasts two new additional features. HELPNET(10) is an automatic emergency reporting system that activates if the airbag is deployed. In such cases, a HELPNET system operator automatically contacts the authorities (police and fire departments). The D-Call Net(11) service can make swift decisions to dispatch air and ground ambulances if the accident is estimated to be severe based on vehicle data.(1) A traditional Japanese design. Infinite loop design quartered off into sections that symbolizes harmony, prosperity, and flourishing posterity.(2) Dealer option(3) The raised ceiling is an architectural ceiling design with additional height in the center area.(4) The manji design symbol represents perpetual prosperity for the home and longevity.(5) The massage function is in the left rear seat. An air bladder is embedded in the back of the seat. About ToyotaToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. 