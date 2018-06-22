Folgendes Instrument wird heute (22.06.2018) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.

The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (06/22/2018).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:

COF BE0003593044 COFINIMMO



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.