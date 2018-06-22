Tri-Star Resources Plc - Proposed Conditional Placing to raise £13.0 million

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE APPENDIX AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

22 June 2018

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Proposed Conditional Placing to raise£13.0 million, Notice of General Meeting and SPMP Project Update

Tri-Star announces a proposed conditional placing to raise £13.0 million ("Placing") by the issue of ordinary shares in the Company of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 43 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price") by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process ("Bookbuild"). Funds under the discretionary management of Odey Asset Management LLP ("the "Odey Funds") have committed to invest up to £13 million in the Placing at the Issue Price. Under the terms of this commitment, the Company has agreed with OAM that the final allocation to the Odey Funds, which will be determined at the end of the Bookbuild, will not be less than £10.5 million. The Bookbuild is expected to close at 2.00pm on 25thJune 2018, but the Company reserves the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice.

Most of the net proceeds from the Placing will be used to meet Tri-Star's share of additional shareholder investment in to Strategic & Precious Metal Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest, which is constructing an antimony and gold processing facility in the Sohar Freezone of the Sultanate of Oman (the "Project"). The balance of the net proceeds will be applied to pay down part of the secured loan notes held by certain of the Odey Funds and for general working capital purposes.

Update on the Project

The board of Tri-Star is pleased to announce the achievement by SPMP of critical milestones in the construction of the Project.

The facility is one of the first modern designed, fully environmentally permitted, minor metal roasters to be built outside of China in the last 30 years. Under full operating conditions, the plant will produce around 20,000 tonnes per annum of antimony products (close to 10% of annual global consumption) supplemented by around 60,000 ounces per annum of gold. At current market prices, this would result in indicative revenues for SPMP of around $245 million per annum.

Plant construction is now 97% complete, main grid power is connected and cold commissioning is well underway. Hot commissioning commences later this month leading to the production of antimony trioxide followed by the production of antimony and gold ingot later this summer.

There are currently around 900 personnel on site as the construction ends and moves into the commissioning phase. The board of Tri-Star is proud to announce that the Project remains incident free and lost-time-injury-free manhours now exceed 1.9 million.

There have been modest increases in the capital cost of the plant to approximately $115 million due to exchange rate movements and the inclusion of extra plant functionality that will add value to the plant's production flexibility. The Tri-Star board would like to acknowledge the strong execution from the team at SPMP who have worked tirelessly to manage the construction and to prepare for operations.

Another key milestone achieved in the last quarter is the development of valuable relationships with international feedstock and other raw material suppliers. As concentrate supply contracts are being negotiated, the transport and logistics processes and costs can be better determined and SPMP's working capital requirements are becoming clearer. In addition, SPMP, being a well-established Omani company, has enjoyed excellent relationships with its Omani bankers during the last 18 months.

Beyond the achievement of successful operation of the Project, SPMP management anticipates further upstream opportunities and initiatives to improve downstream economics through the delivery of engineered antimony products to its customers. The plant is expected to gradually ramp up to full operating capacity during 2018 and 2019 as the commissioning process is completed and additional feedstock supplies are secured. SPMP management currently estimates that the facility will operate at EBIDA (earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation) margins of around 16 per cent. initially rising to approximately 20 per cent. when at full operating capacity. At full capacity, based on the indicative revenues of $245 million, this would generate around $49 million of EBIDA per annum.

As previously announced, the boards of Tri-Star and SPMP are delighted to welcome Steven Din who will join SPMP as CEO on 1 August 2018. Steven comes with an excellent track record in senior management positions and brings with him a wealth of industry experience which will be instrumental both in short term execution and the realisation of longer term opportunities.

SPMP is expecting to receive initial revenues from the sale of products produced in the commissioning phase during Q3 2018 with its first significant revenues expected to arise in Q4 2018 as production is ramped up. However, during the commissioning phase, the Project will require further short term operational and working capital financing and is seeking approximately $30 million from its shareholders to cover this.

Accordingly, Tri-Star is expected to be required to invest in SPMP in order to maintain its 40% equity stake in the Project. Most of the net proceeds of the Placing will be used to finance this additional investment.

The current capital structure of SPMP shows total funding of $124 million. This comprises senior debt of $66 million drawn down on $70 million of facilities from local Omani banks. The shareholders have contributed approximately $58 million being equity of $15 million and mezzanine loan of $43 million ($37 million of principal and $6 million of rolled up interest). Tri-Star's contribution to this is $6 million equity and $9.4 million of mezzanine loan ($8.8m of principal and $0.6 million of rolled up interest). Following the expected $30 million equity injection, total SPMP funding rises to $154 million of which $66 million would be bank debt, representing 43% of total funding. SPMP management believes that, once the plant is fully operational, SPMP can refinance at debt levels of 70% or greater, releasing funds which could be used to finance additional working capital or repay part of the shareholder mezzanine loan.

Placing

The Company is raising up to £13.0 million through a conditional Placing of 30,232,558 Ordinary Shares ("Placing Shares") at the Issue Price. The Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process which will be launched immediately following this Announcement and will be made available to eligible institutional investors. SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel") is acting as sole bookrunner and broker in connection with the Placing. The Bookbuild is expected to close no later than 2.00pm on Monday 25thJune 2018, but the Company reserves the right to close the Bookbuild earlier or later, without further notice. SP Angel may, in agreement with the Company, accept bids that are received after the Bookbuild has closed. Details of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuild.

The Odey Funds, which currently own 65 per cent. of the Company's issued Ordinary Shares, have committed to invest up to £13.0 million in the Placing at the Issue Price. Under the terms of this commitment, the Company has agreed with OAM that final allocation to the Odey Funds, which will be determined at the end of the Bookbuild, will not be less than £10.5 million. At this minimum allocation, the holding of the Odey Funds in the Company's issued Ordinary Shares would increase to 70.2 per cent.

The Odey Funds, as a substantial shareholder of the Company, is a "related party" as defined under the AIM Rules and accordingly, the participation in the Placing by the Odey Funds constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Adrian Collins and Mark Wellesley-Wood, are considered to be independent directors of the Company for the purposes of AIM Rule 13 in relation to the Odey Fund's participation in the Placing. Having consulted with SP Angel, the independent directors consider that the terms of the Odey Fund's participation in the Placing is fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on the Company being in compliance, in all material respects with its obligations under the Placing Agreement, Admission (as defined below) and on shareholder approval to authorise the Company to issue and allot the Placing Shares. The Company expects to seek such approval at a general meeting to be held at 10.00am on Tuesday 10thJuly 2018 at the offices of SP Angel, 4th Floor, Prince Frederick House, 35-39 Maddox Street, London W1S 2PP ("General Meeting") and expects to post a circular to shareholders shortly giving notice of the General Meeting.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the appendix (the "Appendix") to this Announcement (which forms part of this announcement, such announcement and the Appendix together being this "Announcement").

The Placing Shares, when issued, will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Subject to approval at, the General Meeting, application will be made to the London Stock Exchange Plc for the Placing Shares to be admitted to AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place on or around 8.00am on 12 July 2018.

Crispin Odey, Founding Partner of OAM said: "We are delighted to continue to support Tri-Star and SPMP in this final fundraising before the SPMP Project goes into production. Our calculations indicate that, based on the price of this investment in Tri-Star through the Placing, we are investing in SPMP at an implied post-fundraising enterprise value of approximately $200 million, or a post-fundraising equity value of $100 million, which we view as a very attractive level. We look forward to further news as the plant goes through commissioning and starts to produce its first antimony and gold products."

Enquiries:

Tri-Star Resources plc Tel: +44 (0)20 7653 6291 Karen O'Mahony, Acting Chief Executive Officer Email: ceo@tri-starresources.com SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nomad and broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 Robert Wooldridge / Jeff Keating

The Appendix set out further information relating to the Placing and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

Definitions

In this Announcement (including the Appendix), save where the context requires otherwise: