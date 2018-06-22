Moody's Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that its technology has been selected by Wealthify, an innovative provider of digital wealth management services. Wealthify will be using the Moody's Analytics Wealth Scenario Generator ("WSG") to assist clients in making informed decisions on their investment plans.

The Moody's Analytics WSG is a modeling engine that supports financial planning and investment decision making. It has been integrated into Wealthify's online investment proposition to illustrate a likely range of financial outcomes based on the investment style and level of investment a customer selects. This allows investors to better appreciate the balance between risk and return.

"Our decision to work with Moody's Analytics was driven by their comprehensive modeling and technology offering," said Michelle Pearce, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at Wealthify. "Their solution provides the robust economic assumptions required for our value projections, which are a key component of our user journey."

"Ensuring that an investor understands the relationship between risk and return in the investment options available to them is critical for making sound investment decisions. Our solutions allow risk and return to be presented in terms of investing outcomes that are meaningful to the customer," said Phil Mowbray, Senior Director of Wealth and Pensions Solutions at Moody's Analytics. "We look forward to supporting Wealthify in their mission to make investing easy to understand and accessible to all."

Click here to learn more about the Moody's Analytics WSG.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients' growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources and innovative application of technology, helps today's business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody's Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

