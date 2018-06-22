Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting 22-Jun-2018 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar June 22, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Holding of the BOD Meeting Krasnodar, June 22, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the holding of the Board of Directors meeting. On June 21, 2018, the Chairman of the Board of Directors made the decision to hold the BOD meeting of PJSC "Magnit" on June 21, 2018 with the following agenda: 1) Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 2) Election of the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 3) Election of the Secretary of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 4) Formation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 5) Election of the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 6) Formation of the HR and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 7) Election of the Chairman of the HR and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 8) Formation of the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 9) Election of the Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". 10) Determination of the number of PJSC "Magnit" Management Board members. 11) Election of PJSC "Magnit" Management Board members. 12) Election of PJSC "Magnit" Management Board Deputy Chairman. 13) Approval of the labor agreement form for the member of PJSC "Magnit" Management Board. 14) Determination of a person authorized to sign the labor agreement with PJSC "Magnit" Management Board members on behalf of the Company. 15) Determination of the position of the PJSC "Magnit" representative at the exercise of the voting right on shares in the charter capital of JSC "Tander" owned by the Company. 16) Consideration of the information of the PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies new organizational structure. 17) Consideration of the information of the PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies long-term incentive program. 18) Consideration of the information of the PJSC "Magnit" Group of Companies short-term incentive program. 19) Consideration of the information on implementation status of the development strategy for the pharmaceutical line of business of PJSC "Magnit". For further information, please contact: **************************************** Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,625 stores (12,283 convenience, 242 hypermarkets, 210 Magnit Family stores and 3,890 drogerie stores) in 2,764 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5672 EQS News ID: 697941 End of Announcement EQS News Service

